Reuters Sports Schedule at 1500 GMT on Tuesday, March 7

Reuters sports schedule at 1500 GMT on Tuesday:

SOCCER

Champions League, round of 16, second leg (1945)

Arsenal v Bayern Munich

Napoli v Real Madrid

Napoli face monumental task at home to Real

ROME - Napoli face the unenviable task of trying to recover a two-goal deficit against Real Madrid in their last 16, second leg tie after a 3-1 defeat at the Bernabeu. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-NAP-MAD/, expect from 2145 GMT/4:45 PM ET, 400 words)

Arsenal face mission impossible at home to Bayern

LONDON - Arsenal host Bayern Munich knowing they must produce the biggest second-leg comeback in a Champions League knockout tie to avoid a seventh straight exit at the last 16 stage after being thrashed 5-1 in the first leg. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-ARS-BAY/, moving at 2145 GMT/4:45 PM ET, 400 words)

Knockout specialist Emery eyes PSG's greatest European feat

BARCELONA - Unai Emery was appointed PSG coach to end their Champions League failures since the Qatari Investment Authority took over the club after he led Sevilla to three straight Europa League titles. Despite the French champions' stuttering La Liga campaign, the Spaniard is on track to lead them to their greatest European triumph under the Qataris by eliminating five-time European Cup winners Barcelona after a remarkable 4-0 win in the first leg in Paris. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-FCB-PSG-EMERY/, expect by 1900 GMT/2 PM ET, by Richard Martin, 400 words)

MOTOR RACING

Pre-season testing revs up in Catalunya

BARCELONA - Formula One's second and final pre-season test starts at the Circuit de Catalunya outside Barcelona with teams still closely guarding their secrets before the opening race in Australia on March 26. All eyes will be on champions Mercedes, still looking like the team to beat, and rivals Ferrari and Red Bull for any signs of performance gains. (MOTOR-F1-TESTING/, expect by 1800 GMT/1 PM ET, 400 words)

OLYMPICS

Swiss Olympic committee decides on 2026 winter bid

ITTIGEN, SWITZERLAND - The Swiss Olympic committee will decide whether to launch a bid for Sion to host the 2026 Winter Olympics. (OLYMPICS-SWISS/2026, expect by 1530 GMT/10:30 AM ET, by Brian Homewood, 300 words)

BASEBALL

World Baseball Classic (to 22)

WBC heats up in Seoul, Tokyo

The World Baseball Classic revs up the action on Day Two of the 16-team event as Israel look to consolidate their opening game upset of South Korea when they play Taiwan, with the nightcap of the Seoul Pool A doubleheader pitting a desperate Korean team against last year’s semi-finalists the Netherlands. Japan launches Pool B play in Tokyo against baseball power Cuba. (BASEBALL-CLASSIC/, expect by 1530 GMT/1030 AM ET, 400 words)

NBA

Mavs’ Nowitzki seeks entry into exclusive club

Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki, 20 points shy of becoming only the sixth player to reach 30,000 career points, leads the Dallas Mavericks into a clash with the visiting 1Los Angeles Lakers while the Oklahoma City Thunder try to snap a three-game skid in two of the three games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0630 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

NHL

Streaking Canadiens visit Canucks

The Eastern Conference-leading Montreal Canadiens put their five-game win streak on the line when they visit the Vancouver Canucks while rookie standout Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Detroit Red Wings in two of the nine games on the National Hockey League schedule. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0630 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

BOXING

Mayweather holds news conference

LONDON - Retired champion Floyd Mayweather and promoter Frank Warren hold a news conference, with continuing talk of a possible bout between the 40-year-old American and Irish mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor. (BOXING-MAYWEATHER/, (PIX, TV), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Alan Baldwin, 400 words.) (Europe desk editor: Larry King)