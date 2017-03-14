Reuters Sports Schedule at 1400 GMT on Tuesday, March 14

Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Tuesday:

SOCCER

Champions league (1945)

Juventus v Porto

Leicester City v Sevilla

Juve defend 2-0 lead at home to Porto

TURIN - Italian champions Juventus hold a 2-0 lead from the first leg of their last 16 tie with Porto and they are firm favourites to reach the quarter-finals. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-JUV-POR/ (PIX), expect by 2145 GMT/5:45 PM ET, by Brian Homewood, 400 words)

Revitalised Leicester face Sevilla under new management

Leicester City bid to overturn a 2-1 first-leg deficit against Sevilla having seen an upturn in fortunes since they replaced Premier League-winning manager Claudio Ranieri with assistant Craig Shakespeare. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-LEI-SEV/ (PIX), expect by 2145 GMT/5:45 PM ET, by Martyn Herman, 400 words)

Champions League previews

Monaco turn to Falcao to knock City out

PARIS - Monaco owe most of their recent success to their young guns, but when they face Manchester City looking to overturn a two-goal deficit in their Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday, they will turn to a more experienced player in Radamel Falcao. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-ASM-MCI/ (PREVIEW), moved, by Julien Pretot, 400 words)

Atletico eye fourth straight quarter-final berth

MADRID - Atletico Madrid have had their worst domestic season under Diego Simeone but an outstanding Champions League campaign as they aim for a place in the last eight for the fourth straight year when they host Bayer Leverkusen in the last 16 after a 4-2 first-leg away win. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-ATM-LEV/ (PREVIEW), moved, by Rik Sharma, 400 words)

Premier League/FA Cup

We'll have the latest news following Monday's FA Cup quarter-final match and semi-final draw plus all the build-up to the weekend's Premier League fixtures. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/)

German Cup

Sportfreunde Lotte(III) v Borussia Dortmund (1730)

Lotte face Dortmund aiming for another giant-killing

BERLIN - Giant-killers Sportfreunde Lotte, who play in the third division, bid to extend their sensational German Cup run when they face Bundesliga powerhouse Borussia Dortmund in quarter-final that was postponed two weeks ago due to heavy snow. (SOCCER-GERMANY/LOT-DOR (PIX, TV), expect by 1930 GMT/3:30 PM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 300 words)

RUGBY

Paris merger sends shockwaves through French rugby

PARIS - The planned merger between Stade Francais and Racing 92, the two Parisian powerhouses, has sent shockwaves throughout French rugby, with the head of the players' union calling the move a "shame" (RUGBY UNION-FRANCE/MERGER, expect by 1600 GMT/12 AM ET, by Julien Pretot, 600 words)

GOLF

Defending Masters champion Willett talks to media

Englishman Danny Willett, who won the 2016 Masters for his first major title, reflects on his victory and looks ahead to his title defense at Augusta National in a conference call with the media. (GOLF-MASTERS/WILLETT, expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, by Larry Fine, 400 words)

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells (to 19)

Kerber, Venus aim to reach quarters at Indian Wells

German second seed Angelique Kerber goes against 14th seed Elena Vesnina of Russia, while 12th-seeded Venus Williams plays Chinese veteran Peng Shuai for quarter-finals berths in the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, California. (TENNIS-INDIANWELLS/WOMEN, expect first lede by 0600 GMT/2 AM ET, 400 words)

Djokovic, Nadal, Federer in action at Indian Wells

Second seed Novak Djokovic faces former U.S. Open champion Juan Martin Del Potro for a spot in the round of 16 at the BNP Paribas Open, while Rafa Nadal goes against fellow Spaniard Fernando Verdasco and Australian Open champion Roger Federer faces American Steve Johnson to reach the fourth round. (TENNIS-INDIANWELLS/MEN, expect lede by 0500 GMT/1 AM PM ET, 400 words)

NBA

Cavs host Pistons, Warriors battle Sixers

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers, clinging to a slim lead atop the Eastern Conference, host the Detroit Pistons while the Golden State Warriors look to snap a three-game losing skid when they host the Philadelphia 76ers in two of the five games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

BASEBALL

World Baseball Classic (to 22)

Unbeaten Japan play Cuba, Dominican Republic face Puerto Rico Undefeated Japan try to pad their Pool E lead when they face last place Cuba in a second-round clash in Tokyo while the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico kick off Pool F second round play in San Diego. (BASEBALL-CLASSIC/, expect by 0500 GMT/1 AM ET, 400 words)

Read More