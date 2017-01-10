Reuters Sports Schedule at 1400 GMT on Tuesday, Jan 10

Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Tuesday (times GMT):

SOCCER

FIFA agrees to expand World Cup to 48 teams

ZURICH - FIFA has voted to expand the World Cup to 48 teams from its current 32, brushing aside concerns that the expansion would lower the overall standard of the tournament, and make it too big and unwieldy. (SOCCER-FIFA/WORLDCUP, moved with updates to follow, by Brian Homewood, 500 words)

Beckham's move to MLS still felt 10 years later

Wednesday marks the 10th anniversary of David Beckham's signing with the Los Angeles Galaxy. We look at the impact one of the planet's most recognizable athletes had on Major League Soccer with a four-part package consisting of a look at Beckham fast-tracking the league to respectability, how he was both a gift and curse for the Galaxy, an interview with the man who orchestrated the blockbuster signing, and a factbox on the impact he has had on MLS. (SOCCER-USA-BECKHAM/ (PIX), expect by 1900 GMT/2 PM ET, by Frank Pingue, 585 words)

See also: (SOCCER-USA-BECKHAM/LAG, expect by 1900 GMT/2 PM ET, by Jahmal Corner, 644 words) (SOCCER-USA-BECKHAM/LEIWEKE, expect by 1900 GMT/2 PM ET, by Steve Keating, 700 words) (SOCCER-USA-BECKHAM/ (FACTBOX), expect by 1900 GMT/2 PM ET, 230 words)

African Nations Cup

We continue the countdown to the African Nations Cup finals, which begin in Gabon on Saturday, with all the latest news. (SOCCER-NATIONS/COUNTRY, expect throughout)

Nations Cup Godfather back looking to play spoilers role

CAPE TOWN - Claude Le Roy's record breaking relationship with the African Nations Cup will continue next week when he leads Togo at the tournament in Gabon just months after taking over as their coach and guiding them to an unexpected place at the finals. (SOCCER-NATIONS/TOGO, expect by 1500 GMT /10 AM ET, By Mark Gleeson, 450 words)

CYCLING

PALMA, Mallorca - Team Sky riders prepare for the new season at their training camp in Mallorca, although it is in danger of being overshadowed by an ongoing UK Anti-Doping investigation into the team and British Cycling. Team boss Dave Brailsford will hold his pre-season media briefing at the team's camp. (CYCLING-SKY/ (PIX, TV), expect by 1600 GMT/11 AM ET, by Martyn Herman, 400 words)

NBA

Streaking Celtics visit rival Raptors

The Boston Celtics try to win a season-high fifth consecutive game and move into a share of top spot in the Atlantic when they visit the division-leading Toronto Raptors. (BASKETBALL-NBA-TOR-BOS/, expect by 0340 GMT/10:40 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

Cavs, Warriors try to pad conference leads

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors each to pad their respective lead atop the Eastern and Western Conferences when the former visit the Utah Jazz and the latter host the Miami Heat in two of the nine games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (BASKETBALL-NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0630 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NHL

McDavid's Oilers try to tame division-leading Sharks

NHL scoring leader Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers host the San Jose Sharks in a clash of teams battling for top spot in the Pacific division while the Chicago Blackhawks host the Detroit Red Wings in a clash of Original Six rivals in two of the seven games on the National Hockey League schedule. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0630 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 700 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

