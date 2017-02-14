Reuters Sports Schedule at 1400 GMT on Tuesday, Feb 14

Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Tuesday:

- - - -

SOCCER

Champions League, last 16 first leg matches.

Benfica (Portugal) v Borussia Dortmund (Germany)

Paris St Germain (France) v Barcelona (Spain)

PSG face another Barcelona test

PARIS - Paris St Germain face a test of their Champions League credentials when they take on Barcelona in a last-16 first leg at the Parc des Princes after being eliminated twice by the Spanish giants since 2013. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-PSG-FCB/ (PIX, TV), expect by 2145 GMT/4:45 PM ET, by Julien Pretot, 400 words)

Uruguay's Suarez and Cavani clash in Paris

PARIS - Two of South America’s favourite soccer sons, Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez, clash in a European cauldron as Paris St Germain take on Barcelona in a last-16 first leg at the Parc des Princes. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-PSG-FCB/URUGUAY (PIX, TV), expect by 2230 GMT/5:30 PM ET, by Julien Pretot, 350 words)

Dortmund eye more European success against Benfica

LISBON - Borussia Dortmund will look to continue their fine European run this season against Benfica in their Champions League round of 16 first leg and put their lacklustre domestic form behind them. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-SLB-DOR/ (PIX), expect by 2145 GMT/4:45 PM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

NBA

LeBron’s Cavs visit Timberwolves, Lakers host Kings

LeBron James and the reigning champion Cleveland Cavaliers try to pad their lead atop the Eastern Conference when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves while the Los Angeles Lakers host the Sacramento Kings in two of the three games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (BASKETBALL-NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0630 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 350 words)

- - - -

NHL

Penguins host Canucks, Oilers battle Coyotes

Sidney Crosby and the reigning Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins host the Vancouver Canucks while Connor McDavid tries to pad his slim lead atop the league scoring table when his Edmonton Oilers host the Arizona Coyotes in two of the seven games on the National Hockey League schedule. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0630 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

- - - -

ALPINE SKIING

World championships (to 19)

Nations' team event

ST MORITZ, Switzerland - Mathieu Faivre anchored France to nations' team gold and the country's first medal of the 2017 championships. Slovakia took silver and Sweden bronze. (ALPINE-WORLD/TEAM (PIX, TV), UPDATE 1, moving shortly, 300 words)

- - - -

CYCLING

Future is bright despite "challenged" reputation, says Hoy

MONACO - Doping concerns have "challenged", if not "tarnished", cycling, says British great Chris Hoy. But he is confident a new generation, possibly including his own son, will not be discouraged from taking to the saddle. (CYCLING-HOY/ (PIX), moved, by Claire Bloomfield, 459 words) (Europe editor: Robin Pomeroy)