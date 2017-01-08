Reuters Sports Schedule at 1400 GMT on Sunday, Jan 8

Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Sunday (times GMT):

SOCCER

FA Cup

LONDON - Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur take a break from their Premier League title race, hoping to make smooth progress against lower league opposition in the FA Cup third round. Chelsea host third-tier Peterborough United, Liverpool entertain fourth-tier Plymouth Argyle while second-tier Aston Villa will try to cause a shock at Spurs. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/CUP, expect by 1530 GMT/10:30 AM ET, 600 words)

La Liga

Athletic Bilbao v Alaves (1100)

Real Betis v Leganes (1515)

Celta Vigo v Malaga (1730)

Villarreal v Barcelona (1945)

Barcelona face tricky Villarreal trip

BARCELONA - La Liga holders Barcelona travel to in-form Villarreal hoping to cut the gap with leaders Real Madrid down to three points. Luis Enrique's side lost their last outing, a King's Cup first leg game with Athletic Bilbao. (SOCCER-SPAIN/, expect by 2145 GMT/4:45 PM ET, by Richard Martin, 400 words)

Serie A

Udinese v Inter Milan (1130)

Chievo Verona v Atalanta Bergamo (1400)

Genoa v AS Roma (1400)

Lazio v Crotone (1400)

Pescara v Fiorentina (1400)

Sassuolo v Torino (1400)

AC Milan v Cagliari (1700)

Juventus v Bologna (1945)

Perisic gives revitalised Inter fourth successive league win

MILAN - Ivan Perisic scored at the end of each half as Inter Milan come from behind to beat Udinese 2-1 away on Sunday and notch their fourth successive Serie A win. (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PIX), moving shortly, updates to folow, 400 words)

African Nations Cup

Wily Renard bids to outfox opponents again at Nations Cup

CAPE TOWN - Morocco coach Herve Renard will chase a unique achievement at this year's African Nations Cup finals as he seeks to win the continental championship for a third time with three different countries. (SOCCER-NATIONS/MOROCCO-RENARD, expect by 1500 GMT/ 1000 AM ET, By Mark Gleeson, 500 words)

NFL

Steelers favorites against Dolphins

The Ben Roethlisberger-led Pittsburgh Steelers are hot favorites to beat an injury-depleted Miami Dolphins team in an AFC wild card game. (FOOTBALL-NFL-PIT-MIA/, expect by 2230 GMT/5:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

Giants hope to freeze out Packers

The New York Giants have beaten the Packers twice in the playoffs in the past decade, and they hope for another victory over Aaron Rodgers-led Green Bay in an NFC wild card game to be played in brutal cold at Lambeau Field in Wisconsin. (FOOTBALL-NFL-GB-NYG/, expect by 0200 GMT/9 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange)

NBA

Rockets aim for eighth straight win

James Harden and the Houston Rockets (29-9) put their seven-game win streak on the line when they visit the Toronto Raptors in a clash between the third-placed team in the West and second-placed in the East. (BASKETBALL-TOR-HOU/, expect by 0300 GMT/10 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange)

Cavs hope for bright start to road trip

The reigning champion Cleveland Cavaliers, buoyed by the acquisition of guard Kyle Korver, begin a long road trip with a contest against the struggling Phoenix Suns, one of eight games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (BASKETBALL-NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0600 GMT, 1 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 600 words)

NHL

The Tampa Bay Lightning (19-18-4) try to put a three-game losing streak behind them when they visit the Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Pirates (25-8-5), who are riding a four-game win streak, in one of six games on the National Hockey League schedule. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL-HIGHLIGHTS, expect by 0500 GMT/12 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour: SBS Tournament of Champions, Kapalua, Hawaii (to 8)

Thomas tries to fend off in-form Matsuyama

American Justin Thomas, the only player to beat Hideki Matsuyama since mid-October, takes a two-shot lead over the Japanese player into the final round at Kapalua on the Hawaiian island of Maui. (GOLF-PGA/, expect by 0200 GMT/9 PM ET, 400 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

(Europe desk editor: Toby Davis)