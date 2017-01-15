Reuters Sports Schedule at 1400 GMT on Sunday, Jan 15

Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Sunday (times GMT):
SOCCER
Premier League
Everton v Manchester City (1330)
Manchester United v Liverpool (1600)
Manchester versus Merseyside on Super Sunday
Liverpool aim to close the gap on leaders Chelsea to five points but face a tough task at arch-rivals Manchester United whose neighbours City visit Everton trying to boost their title hopes. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect from 1530 GMT/10:30 AM ET, by Ian Chadband, 600 words)
La Liga
Valencia v Espanyol (1100)
Celta Vigo v Alaves (1515)
Granada CF v Osasuna (1730)
Sporting Gijon v Eibar (1730)
Sevilla v Real Madrid (1945)
Unbeaten Real look to open gap with Sevilla
MADRID - La Liga leaders Real Madrid, on a record unbeaten run of 40 games in all competitions, visit title challengers Sevilla hoping to open a seven-point gap over Jorge Sampaoli's side, who they knocked out of the King's Cup in midweek. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX), expect by 2145 GMT/4:45 PM ET, by Richard Martin, 400 words)
Serie A (1400 unless stated)
Cagliari v Genoa (1130)
Lazio v Atalanta Bergamo
Napoli v Pescara
Sampdoria v Empoli
Sassuolo v Palermo
Udinese v AS Roma
Fiorentina v Juventus (1945)
Juventus face tricky visit to unpredictable Fiorentina
MILAN - Serie A leaders Juventus will hope to catch Fiorentina off guard in Turin, while second-placed AS Roma, four points off top spot, visit Udinese. (SOCCER-ITALY/, (PIX) expect from 1600 GMT/11 AM ET, 400 words)
Ligue 1
Nice v Metz (1400)
Caen v Olympique Lyon (1600)
Olympique Marseille v Monaco (2000)
Ligue 1 leaders Nice welcome Metz, Monaco at Marseille
PARIS - Leaders Nice host Metz, while second-placed Monaco travel to Olympique de Marseille. (SOCCER-FRANCE/ (PIX), expect from 1600 GMT/11 PM ET, by Julien Pretot, 400 words)
African Nations Cup finals (to Feb 5)
Algeria v Zimbabwe (1600)
Senegal v Tunisia (1900)
Favourites begin bid for Cup success
FRANCEVILLE, Gabon - Two of the tournament favourites make their Group B bow with Algeria facing Zimbabwe followed by a potentially tougher match for Senegal against former champions Tunisia. (SOCCER-NATIONS/ (PIX), expect from 1800 GMT/1 PM ET, by Mark Gleeson, 400 words)
TENNIS
Australian Open (16-29)
Murray, Kerber kick off opening day action at Melbourne Park
MELBOURNE - Top seed Andy Murray and women's champion Angelique Kerber are in round one action as the year's first grand slam kicks off at Melbourne Park (TENNIS-OPEN/ (PIX), expect throughout, by Nick Mulvenney, Ian Ransom and Melanie Burton)
CRICKET
New Zealand v Bangladesh, 1st test (to 16)
Hosts have sniff of possible unlikely victory
WELLINGTON - Three late wickets have given New Zealand hope of running through Bangladesh's second innings on the final day of the first test and giving them an unlikely victory after the visitors scored almost 600 in their first innings. (CRICKET-NEWZEALAND/, expect by 0600 GMT/1 AM ET, 400 words)
India v England, first ODI (from 0800)
Kohli starts stint as India's ODI captain
PUNE, India - India begin a new era under Virat Kohli, who was appointed limited-overs captain after Mahendra Singh Dhoni stepped down. England, who lost the test series 4-0, hope for a change of fortune in the first of three one-day internationals. (CRICKET-INDIA/ (PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/12 PM ET, 300 words)
GOLF
PGA Tour: Sony Open, Honolulu, Hawaii
Final-round action in the Sony Open at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu. (GOLF-PGA/, expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 400 words)
European Tour: South African Open, Johannesburg
Storm holds off McIlroy to claim South African Open
JOHANNESBURG - England's Graeme Storm claimed a first European Tour trophy in almost 10 years after holding off the challenge of world number two Rory McIlory on the third playoff hole to win the South African Open on Sunday. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, moved, 300 words)
NFL
Top-seeded Cowboys look to cool off Packers
The NFC top-seeded Dallas Cowboys and their rookie one-two punch of quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott aim to outscore the red-hot Green Bay Packers and elite signal caller Aaron Rodgers, winners of seven in a row, in their divisional playoff showdown. (FOOTBALL-NFL-DAL-GB/, expect by 0115 GMT/8:15 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)
Chiefs host Roethlisberger-led Steelers in AFC clash
The Kansas City Chiefs, who led the NFL in turnovers, host the explosive Pittsburgh Steelers and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger with a trip to next week's American Football Conference (AFC) championship at stake. (FOOTBALL-NFL-KC-PIT/, expect by 0515 GMT/12:15 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)
NHL
Best of West in high-powered showdown
The Chicago Blackhawks (27-13-5) host the hot Minnesota Wild and Eric Staal in a showdown between the two top teams in the Western Conference in one of four games on the National Hockey League schedule. ( (ICEHOCKEY-NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/12:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)
NBA
Rockets aim for win against lowly Nets
The Houston Rockets (31-11) figure to get back on track after two straight losses when they visit New York to take on the NBA-worst Brooklyn Nets (8-31). (BASKETBALL-NBA-BKN-HOU/ , expect by 0200 GMT/9 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)
Knicks-Raptors, Bucks-Hawks in playoff scramble
The New York Knicks (18-22), battling to make the playoffs, visit the strong Toronto Raptors (26-13), while the Milwaukee Bucks (20-18) and Atlanta Hawks ( 22-17) fight for playoff positioning in the tight Eastern Conference in two of seven games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (BASKETBALL-NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0500 GMT/12:00 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)
NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS
Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)
ATHLETICS
Kenyan athletes discuss efforts to wipe out doping
ELDORET, Kenya - Leading Kenyan athletes and experts meet to work on an initiative that the authorities hope will eradicate doping in the East African nation, which has been plagued by a series of scandals in the sport. (SPORT-DOPING/KENYA, expect by 1500 GMT/10 AM ET, by Isaack Omulo, 400 words) (Europe desk editor: Toby Davis)
