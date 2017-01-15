Reuters Sports Schedule at 1400 GMT on Sunday, Jan 15

Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Sunday (times GMT):

SOCCER

Premier League

Everton v Manchester City (1330)

Manchester United v Liverpool (1600)

Manchester versus Merseyside on Super Sunday

Liverpool aim to close the gap on leaders Chelsea to five points but face a tough task at arch-rivals Manchester United whose neighbours City visit Everton trying to boost their title hopes. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect from 1530 GMT/10:30 AM ET, by Ian Chadband, 600 words)

La Liga

Valencia v Espanyol (1100)

Celta Vigo v Alaves (1515)

Granada CF v Osasuna (1730)

Sporting Gijon v Eibar (1730)

Sevilla v Real Madrid (1945)

Unbeaten Real look to open gap with Sevilla

MADRID - La Liga leaders Real Madrid, on a record unbeaten run of 40 games in all competitions, visit title challengers Sevilla hoping to open a seven-point gap over Jorge Sampaoli's side, who they knocked out of the King's Cup in midweek. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX), expect by 2145 GMT/4:45 PM ET, by Richard Martin, 400 words)

Serie A (1400 unless stated)

Cagliari v Genoa (1130)

Lazio v Atalanta Bergamo

Napoli v Pescara

Sampdoria v Empoli

Sassuolo v Palermo

Udinese v AS Roma

Fiorentina v Juventus (1945)

Juventus face tricky visit to unpredictable Fiorentina

MILAN - Serie A leaders Juventus will hope to catch Fiorentina off guard in Turin, while second-placed AS Roma, four points off top spot, visit Udinese. (SOCCER-ITALY/, (PIX) expect from 1600 GMT/11 AM ET, 400 words)

Ligue 1

Nice v Metz (1400)

Caen v Olympique Lyon (1600)

Olympique Marseille v Monaco (2000)

Ligue 1 leaders Nice welcome Metz, Monaco at Marseille

PARIS - Leaders Nice host Metz, while second-placed Monaco travel to Olympique de Marseille. (SOCCER-FRANCE/ (PIX), expect from 1600 GMT/11 PM ET, by Julien Pretot, 400 words)

African Nations Cup finals (to Feb 5)

Algeria v Zimbabwe (1600)

Senegal v Tunisia (1900)

Favourites begin bid for Cup success

FRANCEVILLE, Gabon - Two of the tournament favourites make their Group B bow with Algeria facing Zimbabwe followed by a potentially tougher match for Senegal against former champions Tunisia. (SOCCER-NATIONS/ (PIX), expect from 1800 GMT/1 PM ET, by Mark Gleeson, 400 words)

TENNIS

Australian Open (16-29)

Murray, Kerber kick off opening day action at Melbourne Park

MELBOURNE - Top seed Andy Murray and women's champion Angelique Kerber are in round one action as the year's first grand slam kicks off at Melbourne Park (TENNIS-OPEN/ (PIX), expect throughout, by Nick Mulvenney, Ian Ransom and Melanie Burton)

CRICKET

New Zealand v Bangladesh, 1st test (to 16)

Hosts have sniff of possible unlikely victory

WELLINGTON - Three late wickets have given New Zealand hope of running through Bangladesh's second innings on the final day of the first test and giving them an unlikely victory after the visitors scored almost 600 in their first innings. (CRICKET-NEWZEALAND/, expect by 0600 GMT/1 AM ET, 400 words)

India v England, first ODI (from 0800)

Kohli starts stint as India's ODI captain

PUNE, India - India begin a new era under Virat Kohli, who was appointed limited-overs captain after Mahendra Singh Dhoni stepped down. England, who lost the test series 4-0, hope for a change of fortune in the first of three one-day internationals. (CRICKET-INDIA/ (PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/12 PM ET, 300 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour: Sony Open, Honolulu, Hawaii

Final-round action in the Sony Open at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu. (GOLF-PGA/, expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 400 words)

European Tour: South African Open, Johannesburg

Storm holds off McIlroy to claim South African Open

JOHANNESBURG - England's Graeme Storm claimed a first European Tour trophy in almost 10 years after holding off the challenge of world number two Rory McIlory on the third playoff hole to win the South African Open on Sunday. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, moved, 300 words)

NFL

Top-seeded Cowboys look to cool off Packers

The NFC top-seeded Dallas Cowboys and their rookie one-two punch of quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott aim to outscore the red-hot Green Bay Packers and elite signal caller Aaron Rodgers, winners of seven in a row, in their divisional playoff showdown. (FOOTBALL-NFL-DAL-GB/, expect by 0115 GMT/8:15 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

Chiefs host Roethlisberger-led Steelers in AFC clash

The Kansas City Chiefs, who led the NFL in turnovers, host the explosive Pittsburgh Steelers and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger with a trip to next week's American Football Conference (AFC) championship at stake. (FOOTBALL-NFL-KC-PIT/, expect by 0515 GMT/12:15 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

