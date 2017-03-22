Reuters Sports Schedule at 0001 GMT on Wednesday, March 21

Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Wednesday:

SOCCER

International Friendly

Germany v England (1945)

DORTMUND - World champions Germany take on old rivals England in a friendly four days before their World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan in Baku. (SOCCER-FRIENDLY-GER-ENG/, PIX, expect by 2145 GMT/5.45PM ET, 400 words)

We'll have all the latest news ahead of this week's international friendlies and World Cup qualifiers (SOCCER-WORLDCUP/ and SOCCER-FRIENDLY/)

BASEBALL

World Baseball Classic

Japan battle USA in semi-final clash

Undefeated Japan face Pool F runner-up the United States at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles for a one-game semi-final that will award the winner a berth in Wednesday’s World Baseball Classic Final. (BASEBALL-CLASSIC/, expect by 0445 GMT/12:45 AM ET, 400 words)

NBA

Warriors face Mavs, Spurs battle T’Wolves

The Golden State Warriors try to pad their thin lead atop the Western Conference when they visit Dirk Nowitzki and the Dallas Mavericks while the second-place San Antonio Spurs visit the Minnesota Timberwolves in two of the eight games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NHL

Streaking Blackhawks host Canucks

The Chicago Blackhawks try to extend the longest active win streak to six games when they host the Vancouver Canucks while the Pacific division-leading San Jose Sharks visit the Minnesota Wild in two of the 11 games on the National Hockey League schedule. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

MOTOR RACING

Formula One

Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne (26)

Mercedes look to continue reign at Albert Park opener

MELBOURNE - A new-look Mercedes team anchored by triple champion Lewis Hamilton will aim to extend its dominance into the new season at Albert Park (MOTOR RACING-F1/ (PREVIEW, PIX), expect by 1000 GMT / 6 AM ET, by Ian Ransom, 400 words)

GOLF

Johnson handed major challenge at WGC-Dell Match Play

World number one Dustin Johnson has the hottest hand in golf and will need to keep that form heading into Wednesday's WGC-Dell Match Play tournament after being grouped with a trio of major champions. (GOLF-MATCHPLAY/ (PREVIEW), moved, 407 words)

CYCLING

Tour of Catalonia

Valverde defends lead on stage three

BARCELONA - Alejandro Valverde aims to defend his Tour of Catalonia lead on stage three, a 188.3km race from Mataro to La Molina in the Pyrenees featuring three ascents. Valverde took the leader's jersey after fellow Movistar rider Jose Rojas was stripped of it for giving an illegal push to team mates in Tuesday's team time trial. (CYCLING-CATALONIA, expect by 1700 GMT/1PM ET, by Julien Pretot, 200 words)

RUGBY

Ireland 2023 Rugby World Cup Media Conference

DUBLIN - Ireland's 2023 World Cup bid team discuss a visit by governing body World Rugby's technical review group. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/IRELAND, expect by 1830 GMT/2.30 PM ET, by Padraic Halpin) (Asia desk editor: Peter Rutherford)