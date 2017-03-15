Reuters Sports Schedule at 0001 GMT on Wednesday, March 15

Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Wednesday:

SOCCER

Champions league (1945)

Monaco v Manchester City

Atletico Madrid v Bayer Leverkusen

Monaco turn to Falcao to knock City out

PARIS - Monaco face Manchester City looking to overturn a two-goal deficit in their Champions League last-16 tie. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-ASM-MCI/ (PIX), expect by 2145 GMT/5:45 PM ET, by Julien Pretot, 400 words)

Atletico eye fourth straight quarter-final berth

MADRID - Atletico Madrid aim for a place in the last eight of the Champions League for the fourth straight year when they host Bayer Leverkusen after a 4-2 first-leg away win. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-ATM-LEV/, expect by 2145 GMT/5:45 PM ET, by Richard Martin, 400 words)

Premier League/FA Cup

We'll have all the latest news ahead of this weekend's Premier League fixtures which include Manchester City against Liverpool. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, expect throughout)

RUGBY

Paris merger sends French rugby into chaos

PARIS - Stade Francais players went on strike on Tuesday after the shock announcement of a planned merger with fellow Parisian powerhouse Racing 92, with the national players' union chief calling the fusion "disgusting". (RUGBY UNION-FRANCE/MERGER (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, by Julien Pretot, 600 words)

GOLF

Masters winner Willett expects revival in return to Augusta

Danny Willett has had a bumpy ride since his surprise victory at the Masters last year, but the Englishman reckons he will be all smiles when he returns next month to defend the green jacket. (GOLF-MASTERS/WILLETT, moved, by Larry Fine, 450 words)

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells (to 19)

Kerber, Venus aim to reach quarters at Indian Wells

German second seed Angelique Kerber faces 14th seed Elena Vesnina of Russia, while 12th-seeded Venus Williams plays Chinese veteran Peng Shuai for quarter-final berths in the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, California. (TENNIS-INDIANWELLS/WOMEN, expect from 0600 GMT/2 AM ET, 400 words)

Djokovic, Nadal, Federer in action at Indian Wells

Second seed Novak Djokovic meets former U.S. Open champion Juan Martin Del Potro for a spot in the last 16 at the BNP Paribas Open, while Rafa Nadal takes on fellow Spaniard Fernando Verdasco and Australian Open champion Roger Federer faces American Steve Johnson to reach the fourth round. (TENNIS-INDIANWELLS/MEN, expect from 0500 GMT/1 AM PM ET, 400 words)

NBA

Cavs host Pistons, Warriors battle Sixers

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers, clinging to a slim lead atop the Eastern Conference, host the Detroit Pistons while the Golden State Warriors look to snap a three-game losing skid when they host the Philadelphia 76ers in two of the five games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

BASEBALL

World Baseball Classic (to 22)

Unbeaten Japan play Cuba, Dominican Republic face Puerto Rico Undefeated Japan try to pad their Pool E lead when they face last place Cuba in a second-round clash in Tokyo while the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico kick off Pool F second round play in San Diego. (BASEBALL-CLASSIC/, expect by 0500 GMT/1 AM ET, 400 words)

NHL

Streaking Sens face Lightning, Caps battle Wild

The red-hot Ottawa Senators seek a seventh consecutive victory when they host the Tampa Bay Lightning while the Washington Capitals host the Minnesota Wild in a matchup of teams in tight races for the leads in their respective divisions in two of the nine games on the National Hockey League schedule. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

CRICKET

Kohli, Smith preview third test in Ranchi

RANCHI - India captain Virat Kohli and his Australia counterpart Steve Smith preview the third test which marks Ranchi's debut as a test venue. The four-test series is tied at 1-1. (CRICKET-INDIA/ (PIX), expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Amlan Chakraborty, 400 words)

De Villiers, Williamson discuss second test in Wellington

WELLINGTON - Neil Broom is likely to make his long-awaited test debut for New Zealand against South Africa in the second match at the Basin Reserve. The first game in Dunedin ended in a draw after rain washed out the entire final day with the match delicately poised. (CRICKET-NEWZEALAND/, expect by 0600 GMT/2 AM ET, by Greg Stutchbury, 400 words)

