Reuters Sports Schedule at 0600 GMT on Wednesday, March 1

Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Wednesday:

SOCCER

Barcelona v Sporting Gijon (1830)

Osasuna v Villarreal (1830)

Celta Vigo v Espanyol (2030)

Granada CF v Alaves (2030)

Real Madrid v Las Palmas (2030)

Barca, Madrid renew battle for title

MADRID - Champions Barcelona, who host Sporting Gijon, can temporarily go top of La Liga and put pressure on Real Madrid, who host Las Palmas and welcome former forward Jese back to the Santiago Bernabeu. (SOCCER-SPAIN/, expect first take by 2030 GMT/3.30pm ET, by Richard Martin, 400 words)

English FA Cup

Fifth Round 5th Round replay

Manchester City v Huddersfield Town(II) (1945)

Man City eye FA Cup quarters

Manchester City will hope to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals by easing past second-tier Huddersfield Town at the second attempt after the first encounter ended goalless. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/CUP, expect by 2145 GMT/4.45 PM ET, 300 words)

Italian Cup, semi-final

Lazio v AS Roma (1945)

Lazio and AS Roma meet in cup tie

ROME - Lazio have failed to beat neighbours AS Roma in their last seven meetings and will attemtp to end that run when the neighbours meet in the first leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final. (SOCCER-ITALY-LAZ-ROM/, expect by 2145 GMT/4.45 ET, by Brian Homewood, 300 words)

German Cup

Hamburg SV v Borussia Moenchengladbach (1730)

Bayern Munich v Schalke 04 (1945)

Holders Bayern face Schalke for German Cup semi-final spot

BERLIN - Holders Bayern Munich take on Schalke 04 for a place in the German Cup last four while Hamburg SV entertain Borussia Moenchengladbach. (SOCCER-GERMANY/CUP (PIX), expect by 2145 GMT/4.45 PM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

MLS

Big talent replaces big names for new MLS season

MIAMI - The 2017 Major League Soccer season gets under way this week and in place of big name ‘marketing’ signings, the transfer window has seen the arrival of a new wave of talent, particularly from South America. (SOCCER-USA/MLS (PREVIEW), expect by 1500 GMT/10 AM ET, by Simon Evans, 400 words)

MOTOR RACING

Formula One testing

Mercedes and Ferrari vie for top slot on third day

BARCELONA - Ferrari and champions Mercedes are vying to be top of the timesheets on the third day of testing with both teams enjoying good reliability so far. (MOTOR-F1-TESTING/, PIX, expect by 1300 GMT/8 AM ET, by Alan Baldwin, 400 words)

GOLF

HSBC Women's Champions, Singapore (Mar. 2-6)

Ko talks to media ahead of Singapore LPGA event

SINGAPORE - World number one Lydia Ko of New Zealand is among the golfers due to speak to the media ahead of the HSBC Women's Champions on the redesigned New Tanjong Course at Sentosa Golf Club. Korea's Jang Ha-na is the defending champion. (GOLF-LPGA/, expect by 0900 GMT/2 AM ET, by John O'Brien, 400 words)

OLYMPICS

Budapest city council to vote on withdrawal of Olympic bid

BUDAPEST - The city council of Budapest is due to vote on the withdrawal of the Olympic bid after Prime Minister Viktor Orban and the government said the bid would be pulled. Only the Hungarian Olympic Committee can formally withdraw the bid. (OLYMPICS-2024/BUDAPEST-VOTE, by Marton Dunai)

Athletics

Steve Bull and Jonathan Edwards discuss world athletics championships

LONDON - GB sports psychologist Steve Bull and triple jump world record holder Jonathan Edwards speak at a media briefing looking ahead to the world athletics championships (ATHLETICS-INDUSTRY/, expect by 1200 GMT/7 AM ET, by Mitch Phillips)

NORDIC SKIING

FIS Nordic World Ski Championship in Finland

BERLIN - Defending champion Johan Olsson of Sweden will face tough competition as he seeks to retain his crown in the men's 15km cross-country race at the Nordic Ski World Championships. (NORDIC-WORLD/ (PIX), by Philip O'Connor, 200 words)

CRICKET

Cricket-Guptill returns for must-win game against South Africa

HAMILTON, NEW ZEALAND - Martin Guptill's return from two different hamstring strains has been carefully managed by New Zealand, who need the attacking opening batsman to fire in the must-win fourth one-day international against South Africa at Seddon Park in Hamilton. The Proteas hold a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. (CRICKET-NEWZEALAND/, expect by 0900 GMT/ 4 AM ET, 400 words) (Asia desk editor: Amlan Chakraborty)