Reuters Sports Schedule at 0001 GMT on Wednesday, April 5

Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Wednesday:
GOLF
U.S. Masters (to 9)
AUGUSTA, Georgia - Players finalise their preparations and discuss their chances ahead of the year's first golf major at Augusta National. (GOLF-MASTERS/ (PIX, TV), expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, by Steve Keating, Ed Osmond, Frank Pingue and Rory Carroll, 400 words)
Players set to contend for Masters Par-3 tourney
AUGUSTA, Georgia - The traditional Par-3 contest, which takes place on the eve of the U.S. Masters, is a short-course tournament which has become a jinx with no winners having gone on to win the main event that same week. {GOLF-MASTERS/PAR3 (PIX, TV), expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, 400 words)
Augusta chairman talks to media on eve of Masters
AUGUSTA, Georgia - Billy Payne, the chairman of the Augusta National Golf Club, addresses the media on the eve of the tournament. (GOLF-MASTERS/PAYNE, expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, 400 words)
SOCCER
Premier League (1845 unless stated)
Arsenal v West Ham United (1845)
Hull City v Middlesbrough (1845)
Southampton v Crystal Palace (1845)
Swansea City v Tottenham Hotspur (1845)
Chelsea v Manchester City (1900)
Liverpool v Bournemouth (1900)
Chelsea look to rebound against Man City
LONDON - Leaders Chelsea will look to rebound from their shock defeat to Crystal Palace with victory at home to Manchester City, while second-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who visit Swansea City, will be hoping for a slip-up at Stamford Bridge. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect by 2115 GMT/7:15 PM ET, by Martyn Herman, 650 words)
La Liga (1930 unless stated)
Barcelona v Sevilla (1730)
Alaves v Osasuna (1830)
Deportivo Coruna v Granada CF (1830)
Sporting Gijon v Malaga (1830)
Leganes v Real Madrid (1930)
Barca face Sevilla test as they chase Real
BARCELONA - Champions Barcelona host stuttering Sevilla hoping to momentarily go top of the La Liga standings and put pressure on Real Madrid before Zinedine Zidane's side, who are chasing a first title since 2012, visit neighbours Leganes. (SOCCER-SPAIN/, expect by 1930 GMT/3:30 PM ET, by Richard Martin, 400 words)
Bundesliga (1800)
Mainz v RB Leipzig (1800)
Borussia Moenchengladbach v Hertha Berlin (1800)
FC Augsburg v FC Ingolstadt 04 (1800)
SV Darmstadt 98 v Bayer Leverkusen (1800)
VfL Wolfsburg v Freiburg (1800)
Second-placed RB Leipzig, who trail leaders Bayern Munich by 13 points, visit struggling Mainz, who have lost their last three matches. (SOCCER-GERMANY/, expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, 300 words)
Italian Cup semi-final second leg
Napoli v Juventus (1845)
ROME - Napoli will try to overturn a 3-1 deficit against holders Juventus when they host the second leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final. (SOCCER-ITALY-NAP-JUV/, expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, 300 words)
French Cup quarter-finals
Angers SCO v Girondins Bordeaux (1630)
Avranches(III) v Paris St Germain (1905)
PSG in French Cup action
PARIS - Paris St Germain, fresh from Saturday's League Cup triumph, will look to join Monaco and En Avant Guingamp in the last four of the French Cup with victory at third tier Avranches. (SOCCER-FRANCE/CUP, expect by 2115 GMT/5:15 PM ET, 300 words)
Chapecoense take on Colombia's Atletico Nacional in the first leg of the South American Super Cup final on Tuesday night, a match that marks the first time the two clubs have met since the Brazilian squad was almost wiped out in an airline crash before their cancelled meeting last November. (SOCCER-CHAPECOENSE/, expect by 0200 GMT/9 PM ET, 200 words
UEFA Congress
HELSINKI - UEFA holds its Congress, the annual gathering where its 55 member associations take key decisions concerning European soccer, followed by a press conference with its president Aleksander Ceferin. (SOCCER-UEFA/ (PIX, TV), expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Brian Homewood, 400 words)
MOTOR RACING
Chinese Formula One Grand Prix preview
'Best ever' Hamilton faces resurgent Ferrari
SHANGHAI - Lewis Hamilton has raised his game, according to Formula One champions Mercedes, but whether he can deny Ferrari a second successive win of the season in China this weekend remains to be seen. (MOTOR-F1-CHINA/PREVIEW, expect by 0600 GMT/2 AM ET, by Abhishek Takle, 500 words)
We will also move a statistics box for Sunday's second round of the season and a drivers' form sheet. (MOTOR-F1-CHINA/STATISTICS, MOTOR-F1-CHINA/DRIVERS)
BASEBALL
Yankees bid for first win behind Sabathia
CC Sabathia seeks to get the New York Yankees their first win of the season at the Tampa Bay Rays while Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals try to hang another loss on the Chicago Cubs in two of eight games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-MLB-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 AM ET, The Sports Xchange, 500 words)
NBA
Streaking Warriors bid for 12th win in row
The Golden State Warriors chase a 12th consecutive win when the Minnesota Timberwolves visit and Oklahoma City's Russell Westbrook seeks to tie Oscar Robertson's 1962 record for triple-doubles in a season when the Thunder are home to Milwaukee in one of 13 games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (BASKETBALL-NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)
NHL
Bruins hoping to avoid Lightning strike
The Boston Bruins, currently sixth in the Eastern Conference standings, risk a five-game winning streak when the Tampa Bay Lightning, who are in danger of missing the playoffs, visit in one of the 13 games on the National Hockey League schedule. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)
NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS
Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)
SPORTS CONFERENCE
SportAccord conference continues
AARHUS, Denmark - The SportAccord conference continues. (SPORT-CONFERENCE/ (PIX, GRAPHIC), expect throughout, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)
