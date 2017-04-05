Reuters Sports Schedule at 0001 GMT on Wednesday, April 5

Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Wednesday:

GOLF

U.S. Masters (to 9)

AUGUSTA, Georgia - Players finalise their preparations and discuss their chances ahead of the year's first golf major at Augusta National. (GOLF-MASTERS/ (PIX, TV), expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, by Steve Keating, Ed Osmond, Frank Pingue and Rory Carroll, 400 words)

Players set to contend for Masters Par-3 tourney

AUGUSTA, Georgia - The traditional Par-3 contest, which takes place on the eve of the U.S. Masters, is a short-course tournament which has become a jinx with no winners having gone on to win the main event that same week. {GOLF-MASTERS/PAR3 (PIX, TV), expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, 400 words)

Augusta chairman talks to media on eve of Masters

AUGUSTA, Georgia - Billy Payne, the chairman of the Augusta National Golf Club, addresses the media on the eve of the tournament. (GOLF-MASTERS/PAYNE, expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, 400 words)

SOCCER

Premier League (1845 unless stated)

Arsenal v West Ham United (1845)

Hull City v Middlesbrough (1845)

Southampton v Crystal Palace (1845)

Swansea City v Tottenham Hotspur (1845)

Chelsea v Manchester City (1900)

Liverpool v Bournemouth (1900)

Chelsea look to rebound against Man City

LONDON - Leaders Chelsea will look to rebound from their shock defeat to Crystal Palace with victory at home to Manchester City, while second-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who visit Swansea City, will be hoping for a slip-up at Stamford Bridge. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect by 2115 GMT/7:15 PM ET, by Martyn Herman, 650 words)

La Liga (1930 unless stated)

Barcelona v Sevilla (1730)

Alaves v Osasuna (1830)

Deportivo Coruna v Granada CF (1830)

Sporting Gijon v Malaga (1830)

Leganes v Real Madrid (1930)

Barca face Sevilla test as they chase Real

BARCELONA - Champions Barcelona host stuttering Sevilla hoping to momentarily go top of the La Liga standings and put pressure on Real Madrid before Zinedine Zidane's side, who are chasing a first title since 2012, visit neighbours Leganes. (SOCCER-SPAIN/, expect by 1930 GMT/3:30 PM ET, by Richard Martin, 400 words)

Bundesliga (1800)

Mainz v RB Leipzig (1800)

Borussia Moenchengladbach v Hertha Berlin (1800)

FC Augsburg v FC Ingolstadt 04 (1800)

SV Darmstadt 98 v Bayer Leverkusen (1800)

VfL Wolfsburg v Freiburg (1800)

Second-placed RB Leipzig, who trail leaders Bayern Munich by 13 points, visit struggling Mainz, who have lost their last three matches. (SOCCER-GERMANY/, expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, 300 words)

Italian Cup semi-final second leg

Napoli v Juventus (1845)

ROME - Napoli will try to overturn a 3-1 deficit against holders Juventus when they host the second leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final. (SOCCER-ITALY-NAP-JUV/, expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, 300 words)

French Cup quarter-finals

Angers SCO v Girondins Bordeaux (1630)

Avranches(III) v Paris St Germain (1905)

PSG in French Cup action

PARIS - Paris St Germain, fresh from Saturday's League Cup triumph, will look to join Monaco and En Avant Guingamp in the last four of the French Cup with victory at third tier Avranches. (SOCCER-FRANCE/CUP, expect by 2115 GMT/5:15 PM ET, 300 words)

Chapecoense take on Colombia's Atletico Nacional in the first leg of the South American Super Cup final on Tuesday night, a match that marks the first time the two clubs have met since the Brazilian squad was almost wiped out in an airline crash before their cancelled meeting last November. (SOCCER-CHAPECOENSE/, expect by 0200 GMT/9 PM ET, 200 words

UEFA Congress

HELSINKI - UEFA holds its Congress, the annual gathering where its 55 member associations take key decisions concerning European soccer, followed by a press conference with its president Aleksander Ceferin. (SOCCER-UEFA/ (PIX, TV), expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Brian Homewood, 400 words)

MOTOR RACING

Chinese Formula One Grand Prix preview

'Best ever' Hamilton faces resurgent Ferrari

SHANGHAI - Lewis Hamilton has raised his game, according to Formula One champions Mercedes, but whether he can deny Ferrari a second successive win of the season in China this weekend remains to be seen. (MOTOR-F1-CHINA/PREVIEW, expect by 0600 GMT/2 AM ET, by Abhishek Takle, 500 words)

We will also move a statistics box for Sunday's second round of the season and a drivers' form sheet. (MOTOR-F1-CHINA/STATISTICS, MOTOR-F1-CHINA/DRIVERS)

Read More