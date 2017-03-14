Reuters Sports Schedule at 0001 GMT on Tuesday, March 14

Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Tuesday:

WADA symposium

Russia hopes anti-doping body will be reinstated in November

LAUSANNE, Switzerland - Russia said on Monday it hoped its anti-doping body RUSADA would have its suspension lifted in November, but the World Anti-Doping Agency said it still had "significant work" to do and that the road map was slipping at times. (SPORT-DOPING/WADA (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved, by Karolos Grohmann and Brian Homewood, 500 words)

U.S. anti-doping chief says WADA is "fox guarding hen house"

LAUSANNE - The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is not an independent body and in its current state cannot police sport as it lacks the powers of a global regulator, U.S. Anti-Doping Agency chief Travis Tygart tells Reuters. (SPORT-DOPING/WADA-TYGART (UPDATE 1), moved, by Karolos Grohmann, 325 words)

SOCCER

Misery for Mourinho as Chelsea beat United to reach Cup semis

LONDON - Double-chasing Antonio Conte got the upper hand on Jose Mourinho for the second time this season as Chelsea beat 10-man Manchester United 1-0 at Stamford Bridge to reach the FA Cup semi-finals. (SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-MUN/, moved with updates to follow, by Martyn Herman, 500 words)

Premier League/FA Cup

We'll have the latest news following Monday's FA Cup quarter-final match and semi-final draw plus all the build-up to the weekend's Premier League fixtures. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/)

Champions league (1945)

Juventus v Porto

Leicester City v Sevilla

Juve defend 2-0 lead at hokme to Porto

TURIN - Italian champions Juventus hold a 2-0 lead from the first leg of their last 16 tie with Porto - a deficit that has not been overturned in the knockout stage since the competition was reformed in 1992 - and they are firm favourites to reach the quarter-finals. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-JUV-POR/ (PIX), expect by 2145 GMT/5:45 PM ET, by Brian Homewood, 400 words)

Revitalised Leicester face Sevilla under new management

Leicester City bid to overturn a 2-1 first-leg deficit against Sevilla having seen an upturn in fortunes since they replaced Premier League-winning manager Claudio Ranieri with assistant Craig Shakespeare. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-JUV-POR/ (PIX), expect by 2145 GMT/5:45 PM ET, by Brian Homewood, 400 words)

Champions League previews

Monaco turn to Falcao to knock City out

PARIS - Monaco owe most of their recent success to their young guns, but when they face Manchester City looking to overturn a two-goal deficit in their Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday, they will turn to a more experienced player in Radamel Falcao. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-ASM-MCI/ (PREVIEW), moved, by Julien Pretot, 400 words)

Atletico eye fourth straight quarter-final berth

MADRID - Atletico Madrid have had their worst domestic season under Diego Simeone but an outstanding Champions League campaign as they aim for a place in the last eight for the fourth straight year when they host Bayer Leverkusen in the last 16 after a 4-2 first-leg away win. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-ATM-LEV/ (PREVIEW), moved, by Rik Sharma, 400 words)

German Cup

Sportfreunde Lotte(III) v Borussia Dortmund (1730)

Lotte face Dortmund aiming for another giant-killing

BELRIN - Giant-killers Sportfreunde Lotte, who play in the third division, bid to extend their sensational German Cup run when they face Bundesliga powerhouse Borussia Dortmund in quarter-final that was postponed two weeks ago due to heavy snowfall. (SOCCER-GERMANY/LOT-DOR (PIX, TV), expect by 1930 GMT/3:30 PM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 300 words)

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells (to 19)

Kerber in early start to third round

German second seed Angelique Kerber opens the main Stadium Court action against Pauline Parmentier of France, while fourth seed Simona Halep of Romania plays France's Kristina Mladenovic, Venus Williams faces Czech Lucie Safarova and Japanese teenager Naomi Osaka tries to get revenge over American Madison Keys after surrendering a 5-1 third-set lead when they met at the U.S. Open. (TENNIS-INDIANWELLS/WOMEN, expect by 0500 GMT/1 AM ET, 300 words)

Wawrinka in action as third round begins

Swiss third seed Stan Wawrinka takes on German 28th seed Philipp Kohlschreiber in a third round match on the main Stadium Court, while Canadian Vasek Pospisil, fresh off his second-round victory over world number one Andy Murray, will be in action against fellow qualifier Dusan Lajovic, of Serbia. (TENNIS-INDIANWELLS/MEN, expect by 0600 GMT/2 AM ET, 400 words)

