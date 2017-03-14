Reuters Sports Schedule at 0001 GMT on Tuesday, March 14

Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Tuesday:
WADA symposium
Russia hopes anti-doping body will be reinstated in November
LAUSANNE, Switzerland - Russia said on Monday it hoped its anti-doping body RUSADA would have its suspension lifted in November, but the World Anti-Doping Agency said it still had "significant work" to do and that the road map was slipping at times. (SPORT-DOPING/WADA (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved, by Karolos Grohmann and Brian Homewood, 500 words)
U.S. anti-doping chief says WADA is "fox guarding hen house"
LAUSANNE - The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is not an independent body and in its current state cannot police sport as it lacks the powers of a global regulator, U.S. Anti-Doping Agency chief Travis Tygart tells Reuters. (SPORT-DOPING/WADA-TYGART (UPDATE 1), moved, by Karolos Grohmann, 325 words)
SOCCER
Misery for Mourinho as Chelsea beat United to reach Cup semis
LONDON - Double-chasing Antonio Conte got the upper hand on Jose Mourinho for the second time this season as Chelsea beat 10-man Manchester United 1-0 at Stamford Bridge to reach the FA Cup semi-finals. (SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-MUN/, moved with updates to follow, by Martyn Herman, 500 words)
Premier League/FA Cup
We'll have the latest news following Monday's FA Cup quarter-final match and semi-final draw plus all the build-up to the weekend's Premier League fixtures. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/)
Champions league (1945)
Juventus v Porto
Leicester City v Sevilla
Juve defend 2-0 lead at hokme to Porto
TURIN - Italian champions Juventus hold a 2-0 lead from the first leg of their last 16 tie with Porto - a deficit that has not been overturned in the knockout stage since the competition was reformed in 1992 - and they are firm favourites to reach the quarter-finals. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-JUV-POR/ (PIX), expect by 2145 GMT/5:45 PM ET, by Brian Homewood, 400 words)
Revitalised Leicester face Sevilla under new management
Leicester City bid to overturn a 2-1 first-leg deficit against Sevilla having seen an upturn in fortunes since they replaced Premier League-winning manager Claudio Ranieri with assistant Craig Shakespeare. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-JUV-POR/ (PIX), expect by 2145 GMT/5:45 PM ET, by Brian Homewood, 400 words)
Champions League previews
Monaco turn to Falcao to knock City out
PARIS - Monaco owe most of their recent success to their young guns, but when they face Manchester City looking to overturn a two-goal deficit in their Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday, they will turn to a more experienced player in Radamel Falcao. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-ASM-MCI/ (PREVIEW), moved, by Julien Pretot, 400 words)
Atletico eye fourth straight quarter-final berth
MADRID - Atletico Madrid have had their worst domestic season under Diego Simeone but an outstanding Champions League campaign as they aim for a place in the last eight for the fourth straight year when they host Bayer Leverkusen in the last 16 after a 4-2 first-leg away win. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-ATM-LEV/ (PREVIEW), moved, by Rik Sharma, 400 words)
German Cup
Sportfreunde Lotte(III) v Borussia Dortmund (1730)
Lotte face Dortmund aiming for another giant-killing
BELRIN - Giant-killers Sportfreunde Lotte, who play in the third division, bid to extend their sensational German Cup run when they face Bundesliga powerhouse Borussia Dortmund in quarter-final that was postponed two weeks ago due to heavy snowfall. (SOCCER-GERMANY/LOT-DOR (PIX, TV), expect by 1930 GMT/3:30 PM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 300 words)
TENNIS
ATP/WTA: BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells (to 19)
Kerber in early start to third round
German second seed Angelique Kerber opens the main Stadium Court action against Pauline Parmentier of France, while fourth seed Simona Halep of Romania plays France's Kristina Mladenovic, Venus Williams faces Czech Lucie Safarova and Japanese teenager Naomi Osaka tries to get revenge over American Madison Keys after surrendering a 5-1 third-set lead when they met at the U.S. Open. (TENNIS-INDIANWELLS/WOMEN, expect by 0500 GMT/1 AM ET, 300 words)
Wawrinka in action as third round begins
Swiss third seed Stan Wawrinka takes on German 28th seed Philipp Kohlschreiber in a third round match on the main Stadium Court, while Canadian Vasek Pospisil, fresh off his second-round victory over world number one Andy Murray, will be in action against fellow qualifier Dusan Lajovic, of Serbia. (TENNIS-INDIANWELLS/MEN, expect by 0600 GMT/2 AM ET, 400 words)
BASEBALL
World Baseball Classic (to 22)
Israel take on Netherlands, while Mexico meet Italy
Cinderella team Israel, a perfect 4-0, seek to remain unbeaten and move closer to the final four when they meet the Netherlands in Tokyo as the World Baseball Classic continues, while Mexico and Italy will have a play-in game in Jalisco, with the winner advancing to the final eight. (BASEBALL-CLASSIC/, expect first copy by 1500 GMT/10 AM ET, 400 words)
Dominican Republic play Colombia, bid to remain undefeated
Defending champions Dominican Republic meet Colombia, while the United States faces Canada in Miami. Japan take on the Netherlands in Tokyo, while Italy play Puerto Rico and Mexico meet Venezuela in Jalisco, Mexico. (BASEBALL-CLASSIC/, expect by 0400 GMT/12 AM ET), 350 words)
NBA
Wizards on the move in Minnesota
The Washington Wizards, who have cruised into second place in the Eastern Conference with a five-game winning streak, visit the Minnesota Timberwolves in one of the eight games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)
NHL
Streaks on the line when Penguins visit Flames
The Calgary Flames put a nine-game winning streak on the line when Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins, winners of five in a row, come to town in one of the eight games on the National Hockey League schedule. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)
CYCLING
Tirreno-Adriatico stage 7
Quintana leads going into final stage
TIRRENO-ADRIATICO, Italy - Colombian Nairo Quintana has a 50 second lead over Frenchman Thibaut Pinot heading into the final stage, a 10km individual time trial around San Benedetto del Tronto. (CYCLING-TIRRENO/ (TV), expect end of day lead, 300 words) (Asia desk editor Nick Mulvenney)
7.4k