Reuters Sports Schedule at 0001 GMT on Tuesday, Jan 10

Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Tuesday (times GMT):

SOCCER

FIFA expected to expand World Cup to 48 teams

ZURICH - Soccer's governing body FIFA is expected to approve plans to expand the World Cup finals from 32 to 48 teams when its decision-making council meets on Tuesday. (SOCCER-FIFA/WORLDCUP (TV, PIX), expect from 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, By Brian Homewood, 400 words)

African Nations Cup

We continue the countdown to the African Nations Cup finals, which begin in Gabon on Saturday, with all the latest news. (SOCCER-NATIONS/COUNTRY, expect throughout)

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Sydney International (to 14)

Top seed Kerber, number two Radwanska in action

SYDNEY - World number one and top seed Angelique Kerber and second-seeded Agnieszka Radwanska take the court after first-round byes at the Sydney International as the players continue their preparations for next week's Australian Open in Melbourne. (TENNIS-WOMEN/SYDNEY, expect by 1200 GMT/7 AM ET, 400 words)

ATP: Auckland Classic

WTA: Hobart International

All on merit

CYCLING

PALMA, Mallorca - Team Sky riders prepare for the new season at their training camp in Mallorca, although it is in danger of being overshadowed by an ongoing UK Anti-Doping investigation into the team and British Cycling. Team boss Dave Brailsford will hold his pre-season media briefing at the team's camp. (CYCLING-SKY/ (PIX, TV), expect by 1600 GMT/11 AM ET, by Martyn Herman, 400 words)

NBA

Westbrook takes dazzling show to Windy City

Oklahoma City guard Russell Westbrook, who already has 17 triple-doubles this season, leads the 22-16 Thunder against a Chicago Bulls (19-18) team coming off a morale-boosting overtime victory over Toronto. (BASKETBALL-NBA-CHI-OKC/, expect by 0500 GMT/12 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

Knicks hope for good home cooking

The New York Knicks are 17-20 overall but take a solid 11-7 home record into their clash with the New Orleans Pelicans, who are 4-13 on the road, one of three games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (BASKETBALL-NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0500 GMT, 12 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 300 words)

NHL

Caps seek sixth straight win

Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals (25-9-5) go for their sixth successive victory when they visit the Montreal Canadiens (25-9-6) in a battle between two teams with almost identical records, one of four games on the National Hockey League schedule. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL-HIGHLIGHTS, expect by 0500 GMT/12 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

