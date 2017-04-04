Reuters Sports Schedule at 0001 GMT on Tuesday, April 4

Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Tuesday:

SOCCER

Premier League (1845 unless stated)

Burnley v Stoke City

Leicester City v Sunderland

Watford v West Bromwich Albion

Manchester United v Everton (1900)

Ibrahimovic back for United, Sunderland visit Leicester

LONDON - Fifth-placed Manchester United host Everton with top scorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic available again after suspension, while bottom side Sunderland have a tough trip to resurgent champions Leicester City. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect by 2045 GMT/4:45 PM ET, 400 words)

Costa peps up Chelsea ahead of Man City clash

Chelsea top scorer Diego Costa believes the Premier League leaders can effectively end Manchester City's title hopes when the two sides meet at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PREVIEW), moved, by Alan Baldwin, 400 words)

La Liga (1930 unless stated)

Athletic Club v Espanyol (1730)

Atletico Madrid v Real Sociedad

Real Betis v Villarreal

Atletico host Sociedad looking to close gap on Barca

MADRID - Atletico Madrid can cut the gap on second-placed Barcelona to five points with a win over visiting Real Sociedad, who are fifth, while Villarreal will aim to boost their European hopes when they visit lowly Real Betis. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX), expect by 2130 GMT/5:30 PM ET, by Richard Martin, 400 words)

Bundesliga (1800)

Cologne v Eintracht Frankfurt

Borussia Dortmund v Hamburg SV

Hoffenheim v Bayern Munich

Werder Bremen v Schalke 04

Bayern look to stretch lead at Hoffenheim

Bayern Munich visit third-placed Hoffenheim knowing a win would put them a provisional 16 points clear at the top, while Borussia Dortmund, who are fourth, host lowly Hamburg. (SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PIX), expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, 400 words)

Italian Cup semi-final second leg

AS Roma v Lazio (1845)

Napoli bid to overturn deficit against holders Juve

ROME - Napoli will try to overturn a 3-1 deficit against holders Juventus when they host the second leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final. (SOCCER-ITALY-NAP-JUV/, expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, 300 words)

French Cup quarter-finals

Frejus(IV) v En Avant de Guingamp (1600)

Monaco v Lille (1900)

Monaco tackle Lille for place in French Cup semis

PARIS - Ligue 1 leaders AS Monaco face mid-table Lille in the French Cup quarter-finals after fourth-tier Frejus take on En Avant de Guingamp in the early kickoff. (SOCCER-FRANCE/CUP, expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Julien Pretot, 300 words)

GOLF

U.S. Masters

We look ahead to this week's U.S. Masters with a six-part package consisting of an overall preview of the year's first major, stories on holder Danny Willett, twice major winner and American world number six Jordan Spieth, five golfers to watch at Augusta National, a list of past champions and statistical highlights at the Masters. (GOLF-MASTERS/ (PREVIEW), moved, by Steve Keating, Ed Osmond and Frank Pingue)

See also the following moved items: (GOLF-MASTERS/WILLETT, by Ed Osmond, 500 words) (GOLF-MASTERS/SPIETH, by Andrew Both, 600 words) (GOLF-MASTERS/FIVE, 400 words) (GOLF-MASTERS/CHAMPIONS, 265 words) (GOLF-MASTERS/STATISTICS, 385 words)

Fowler eager to end dubious distinction at Masters

AUGUSTA, Georgia - Rickie Fowler recently put an end to an aggravating narrative that he could not close the deal on the PGA Tour and he enters this week's U.S. Masters with sights set on seeing off another dubious distinction. (GOLF-MASTERS/FOWLER (PIX, TV), moved, by Frank Pingue, 400 words)

Rahm inspired by Ballesteros on Masters debut

AUGUSTA, Georgia - Spain's Jon Rahm will seek inspiration from the late Seve Ballesteros this week when he makes his first appearance in the U.S. Masters after a stellar start to the season. (GOLF-MASTERS/RAHM (PIX, TV), moved, by Ed Osmond, 300 words)

Also see GOLF-MASTERS/WEATHER (PIX,TV) and GOLF-MASTERS/RULES (TV, PIX)

BASEBALL

Indians face Darvish and Rangers to open season

Corey Kluber takes the mound for American League champion Cleveland Indians as they face the Texas Rangers and Yu Darvish in one of 12 games on the Major League Baseball schedule as most clubs open their season. (BASEBALL-MLB-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 AM ET, The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NBA

Trail Blazers tangle with Timberwolves

The Portland Trail Blazers, trying to stay ahead in the race for the Western Conference's final playoff spot, visit the Minnesota Timberwolves in the only game on the National Basketball Association schedule. (BASKETBALL-NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 300 words)

