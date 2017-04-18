Reuters Sports Schedule at 0600 GMT on Tuesday, April 18

Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Tuesday:

SOCCER

Champions League quarter-final second legs

Real Madrid v Bayern Munich (1845)

Leicester City v Atletico Madrid (1845)

Real aim to hold off Bayern

MADRID - The German champions have striker Robert Lewandowski back as they face a well rested Real Madrid. Hosts Real hold a 2-1 advantage. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-RMA-BAY/, expect by 2045 GMT/4:45 PM ET, by Rik Sharma, 400 words)

Atletico bid to end Leicester fairytale

LONDON - Atletico Madrid take a 1-0 lead to Leicester as they bid to end the Premier League champions' dream run to the last eight. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-LEI-ATM/, expect by 2045 GMT/4:45 PM ET, by Martyn Herman, 400 words)

We continue the build-up to Wednesday's games when Barcelona will attempt to overturn a 3-0 deficit against visiting Juventus and Monaco take a 3-2 lead into their home game against Borussia Dortmund.

Inter can get back to Europe's elite, says Zanetti

MILAN - Former Inter Milan captain Javier Zanetti, now a club vice-president, tells Reuters in an interview that he belives that the once-great club can get back among the elite of European football and will work with rivals AC Milan to re-develop the San Siro. (SOCCER-INT-ZANETTI/ (INTERVEW), expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Brian Homewood, 500 words)

Red Star and Partizan clash in Belgrade derby

BELGRADE - Serbian champions Red Star Belgrade and bitter city foes Partizan clash in a potentailly explosive derby which has a long history of crowd trouble. (SOCCER-SERBIA/, expect story by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Zoran Milosavljevic, 300 words)

RUGBY

Players await Lions squad announcement

LONDON - The players have done all they can and now they have to sit and wait for Wednesday's announcement to discover if they've made Warren Gatland's British and Irish Lions squad for this year's tour of New Zealand. We look at the key issues that will have kept Gatland up at night, not least the captaincy. (RUGBY UNION-LIONS/ (PIX), expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Mitch Phillips, 400 words)

CRICKET

Australia's pace could determine Ashes, says Brett Lee

MUMBAI - Australia's pace attack, emboldened by the return of "once in a generation" bowler Pat Cummins, could prove the difference between the sides in this year's Ashes series against England, former paceman Brett Lee told Reuters. (CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/LEE-ASHES (INTERVIEW), expect by 0615 GMT/3:15 AM ET, by Sudipto Ganguly, 600 words)

TENNIS

Monte Carlo Masters

Copy on merit

(TENNIS-MONTECARLO/ (PIX, TV) (Asia desk editor: Ian Ransom)