Reuters Sports Schedule at 0001 GMT on Thursday, Jan 5

Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Thursday (times GMT):

NFL

Packers coach McCarthy confident of overcoming Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey - The New York Giants have spoiled a pair of previous postseasons for the Packers, but Green Bay coach Mike McCarthy is confident this Sunday's playoff clash will be different. (FOOTBALL-NFL-GB-NYG/ moving at 0005 GMT/7:05 PM ET, by Larry Fine, 390 words)

Packers, Giants set to battle at frozen Lambeau Field

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey - Frigid cold is forecast for Sunday's playoff clash between the Green Bay Packers and visiting New York Giants on the frozen tundra of Lambeau Field, and there is not much one can do to prepare. (FOOTBALL-NFL-GB-NYG/COLD moving at 0005 GMT/7:05 PM ET, by Larry Fine, 390 words)

CRICKET

Australia v Pakistan, third test (to 7)

Rain delays start of third day's play in Sydney

SYDNEY - Rain delayed the start of play on the third day of the third and final test between Australia and Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Pakistan were set to resume their first innings on 126-2 in reply to Australia's 538-8 declared. Australia lead the series 2-0. (CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/ (PIX), expect from 0130 GMT/8:30 PM ET, by Nick Mulvenney, 400 words)

South Africa v Sri Lanka, second test, third day (to 6)

South Africa need six wickets to win series

CAPE TOWN - South Africa have two days remaining and need only six more wickets to clinch a comprehensive second test and series victory, as Sri Lanka, on 130-4, chase a target of 507. (CRICKET-SAFRICA/, expect from 1030 GMT/5:30 AM ET, 400 words)

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Brisbane International (to 8)

Nadal, Raonic, Muguruza headline action

Former world number one Rafa Nadal will lock horns with Mischa Zverev in a battle of southpaws while top seed Milos Raonic begins his campaign against Argentine Diego Schwartzman. Fourth seed Garbine Muguruza spearheads action in the women's section. (TENNIS-BRISBANE/, expect by 1300 GMT/8 ET, 350 words)

WTA: Auckland Classic (to 7)

Hopman Cup, Perth (to 8)

Both copy on merit

SOCCER

Pochettino hails "massive" win over Chelsea

LONDON - Mauricio Pochettino described Tottenham Hotspur's 2-0 victory over league leaders Chelsea as "massive" as he maintained his record of never having lost a home derby since taking charge of the north London club. (SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOT-CHE/POCHETTINO moved, by Martyn Herman, 480 words)

Aubameyang among finalists for African Footballer of Year

ABUJA - The 2015 African Footballer of the Year, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, is one of three candidates for the 2016 award with Riyad Mahrez and Sadio Mane the other finalists at the annual Confederation of African Football awards. (SOCCER-AFRICA/, expect by 2330 GMT/6:30 PM ET, 300 words)

NBA

Cavs battle bulls, Warriors host Trail Blazers

LeBron James and the reigning champion Cleveland Cavaliers host the Chicago Bulls while the Golden State Warriors try to pad their lad atop the overall standings when they host the Portland Trail Blazers in two of the seven games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (BASKETBALL-NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0630 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NHL

Canucks put four-game win streak on the line

The Vancouver Canucks look to extend their win streak to a season-high five games when they host the Arizona Coyotes in one of the six games on the National Hockey League schedule. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0630 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 600 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words) (Asia desk editor: Peter Rutherford)