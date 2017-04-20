Reuters Sports Schedule at 0001 GMT on Thursday, April 20

Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Thursday:

NBA

Warriors eye 2-0 series lead over Trail Blazers

The top-seeded Golden State Warriors try to go ahead 2-0 in their first-round best-of-seven playoff series with the visiting Portland Trail Blazers. In other National Basketball Association action, the Houston Rockets host the Oklahoma City Thunder while the Atlanta Hawks visit the Washington Wizards. (BASKETBALL-NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

NHL

Toronto face Caps, Blues and Ducks eye second round

The Toronto Maple Leafs try to push the top-seeded Washington Capitals to the brink of playoff elimination while the St. Louis Blues and Anaheim Ducks try to close out their respective series against the Minnesota Wild and Calgary Flames. Ottawa visit Boston in the night’s other game. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

BASEBALL

Boston battle Toronto, Yankees host White Sox

Reigning Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello gets the call for the Boston Red Sox in a clash with the host Toronto Blue Jays while Japanese right-hander Masahiro Tanaka takes the mound for the New York Yankees against the visiting Chicago White Sox in two of the 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-MLB-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

GOLF

European Tour

Shenzhen International, Shenzhen (20-23)

Watson hoping to shrug off U.S. Masters blow-out in China

Twice major champion Bubba Watson will hope for a return to form at the Genzon Golf Club after a disappointing U.S. Masters (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1000 GMT / 6 AM ET, 300 words)

ATHLETICS

London Marathon

Still reeling from the revelation that last year's women's winner Jemima Sumgong has failed a doping test, the elite men's field face the media ahead of Sunday's race (ATHLETICS-LONDON/ (PREVIEW), expect by 1300 GMT/0900 ET, by Mitch Phillips, 400 words).

IAAF World Relays, Nassau, Bahamas (22-23 April)

New U.S. relay boss out to change U.S. 4x100m outlook

Whether it's dropping the baton or being disqualified, U.S. men's 4x100 metres relays have found gold medals difficult to come by. A new relays boss is hoping to change that. (ATHLETICS-WORLDRELAYS/USA (FEATURE), expect by 0600 GMT/2 AM ET, by Gene Cherry, 580 words)

SOCCER

Europa League, quarter-final, second legs (1845)

Besiktas v Olympique Lyon (1-2)

Schalke 04 v Ajax Amsterdam (0-2)

Manchester United v Anderlecht (1-1)

Racing Genk v Celta Vigo (1-3)

Man United seek to see off Anderlecht

LONDON - Manchester United will be favourites to progress against Belgian side Anderlecht after the first leg in Belgium finished 1-1. Besiktas will look to overturn a 2-1 deficit against Olympique Lyonnais. (SOCCER-EUROPA/ expect by 2100 GMT/7 PM ET, by Brian Homewood, 500 words)

Premier League

LONDON - Liverpool have a chance to consolidate their position in the Champions League qualification spots when they take on Crystal Palace on Sunday, while three of the top four are in FA Cup semi-finals. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PREVIEW), moving at 0200 GMT / 10 PM, by Simon Evans, 400 words)

FA Cup semi-finals

Tottenham get chance to heal old wounds

LONDON - Tottenham Hotspur fans could be excused for putting their faith in the old mantra "what goes around comes around" as Saturday's seismic FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea looms. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/CUP (PREVIEW), moving at 0200 GMT/10:PM ET, by Martyn Herman, 400 words)

RUGBY

England name squad for Argentina tour.

After seeing no less than 16 of his players called up to the British and Irish Lions, England coach Eddie Jones will be sure to be blooding some fresh young talent when he names his squad for June's two-test tour of Argentina (RUGBY UNION-ENGLAND/ expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Alan Baldwin, 400 words)

TENNIS

Monte Carlo Masters

(TENNIS-MONTECARLO/ (PIX, TV)

