Reuters Sports Schedule at 0600 GMT on Thursday, April 13

Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Thursday:

SOCCER

Europa League

EUROPA LEAGUE quarter-finals, first leg (all 1905 GMT)

Anderlecht v Manchester United

Celta Vigo v Genk

Ajax Amsterdam v Schalke 04

Olympique Lyonnais v Besiktas

United face Anderlecht test

Three-times European champions Manchester United continue their bid for a maiden Europa League title when they visit Belgian side Anderlecht in the first leg. (SOCCER-EUROPA/ (PIX), expect by 2200 GMT/8 PM ET, by Brian Homewood, 600 words)

Poyet impressed by what he has found in China BUENOS AIRES - Shanghai Shenhua manager Gustavo Poyet has been pleasantly surprised by the standard of the Chinese Super League during his first season at the club, the Uruguayan told Reuters. (SOCCER-CHINA/POYET (INTERVIEW), expect by 0700 GMT/3 AM ET, by Rex Gowar, 775 words)

Premier League

We will bring you all the latest news ahead of this week's Premier League games. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, expect throughout)

Talented Liverpool missing leader like Gerrard: Luis Garcia

MUMBAI - Liverpool have some amazing talent in their ranks but are missing a leader like Steven Gerrard, the Premier League side's former winger Luis Garcia told Reuters. (SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV/GARCIA (INTERVIEW), by Sudipto Ganguly, expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, 500 words)

FORMULA ONE

Bahrain Grand Prix

Alonso in the limelight after Indianapolis announcement

MANAMA - Fernando Alonso will be in the limelight after news that he will miss the Monaco Grand Prix to race the Indianapolis 500, with other drivers sure to give their take on the surprise move (MOTOR-F1-BAHRAIN/ (PIX), expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Alan Baldwin, 400 words)

We will also have stories from around the paddock.

ATHLETICS

IAAF Council meets in london

LONDON - The ruling council of athletics' world governing body meets in London. (ATHLETICS-IAAF/ (TV), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Mitch Phillips, 400 words)

CRICKET

India's revived quicks need specialist coach - Yadav

BENGALURU - India have finally developed a potent pace attack which can help them win overseas but the fast bowlers would still benefit from the recruitment of a dedicated coach, spearhead Umesh Yadav told Reuters. (CRICKET-INDIA/YADAV (INTERVIEW, PIX), expect by 0630 GMT/2.30 AM ET, by Anupam Pratihary, 527 words)

CYCLING

UCI Track Cycling World Championships

HONG KONG - There are four finals - the women's team pursuit, the men's Keirin, the men's team pursuit and the men's scratch. (CYCLING-WORLD/ (PIX, TV), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, 300 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour: RBC Heritage, Hilton Head Island (to 16)

In-form Kuchar rolls into RBC Heritage

Matt Kuchar, fresh off firing the lowest final-round score at the U.S. Masters where he finished tied for fourth, defending champion Branden Grace and world number 15 Tyrrell Hatton of England are among those competing in the opening round on the Harbour Town course in South Carolina. (GOLF-HERITAGE/, expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, 350 words)

