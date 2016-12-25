Reuters Sports Schedule at 0600 GMT on Sunday, Dec 25

Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Sunday (times GMT):

SOCCER

English Premier League

We will have the latest news ahead of the Dec. 26 holiday fixtures. (SOCCER-ENGLAND-TEAM/, expect throughout)

CRICKET

Australia unchanged to face confident Pakistan

MELBOURNE - Australia's Nic Maddinson earned a reprieve to try to cement his international career with a strong performance in the Boxing Day test against a Pakistan team who have expressed confidence after they produced a thrilling run chase while seeking 490 for victory in the first game in Brisbane before losing by 39 runs. (CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/, expect throughout from 2200 GMT/5 PM ET, by Ian Ransom, 400 words)

Williamson wary of confident Bangladesh

A shell-shocked New Zealand return to limited overs cricket two weeks after being thrashed in Australia with the first match against Bangladesh in Christchurch, with captain Kane Williamson wary of a Tigers side brimming with confidence having recently beaten England in a test for the first time. (CRICKET-NEWZEALAND/, moved, 400 words)

NFL

Steelers and Ravens in AFC North showdown

Ben Roethlisberger and the AFC North-leading Pittsburgh Steelers (9-5) will clinch their division and extend their winning streak to six games if they beat the second-placed Baltimore Ravens (8-6) in a contest between bitter division rivals. (FOOTBALL-NFL-PIT-BAL/, expect by 0200 GMT/9 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

NBA

Cavs and Warriors renew rivalry

LeBron James-led Cleveland (22-6) host Golden State (27-4) as last season's National Basketball Association finalists meet in a Christmas Day feast for the first time since the Cavs won the championship in seven games against the Warriors in June. (BASKETBALL-NBA-CLE-GSW/, expect by 2300 GMT/6 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

