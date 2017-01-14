Reuters Sports Schedule at 0001 GMT on Saturday, Jan 14

Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Saturday (times GMT):

SOCCER

Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur v West Bromwich Albion (1230)

Burnley v Southampton (1500)

Hull City v Bournemouth (1500)

Sunderland v Stoke City (1500)

Swansea City v Arsenal (1500)

Watford v Middlesbrough (1500)

West Ham United v Crystal Palace (1500)

Leicester City v Chelsea (1730)

Chelsea seek to extend lead without Costa

LONDON - Chelsea will seek to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League but make the trip to champions Leicester City amid reports that their key striker Diego Costa has been dropped from the squad after a row over his fitness. Earlier, Tottenham Hotspur, hosting West Bromwich Albion, and Arsenal, at Swansea City, will try to keep up the pressure on their pacesetting London rivals. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, expect by 1430 GMT/9:30 AM ET, by Ian Chadband, 600 words)

La Liga

Leganes v Athletic Club (1200)

Barcelona v Las Palmas (1515)

Atletico Madrid v Real Betis (1730)

Deportivo Coruna v Villarreal (1945)

Barcelona look to seize advantage on title rivals

BARCELONA - La Liga champions Barcelona, third in the standings, host Las Palmas looking to make up ground on leaders Real Madrid and second placed Sevilla, who meet in a crunch game on Sunday. AtlEtico look to consolidate fourth spot when they host Real Betis. (SOCCER-SPAIN/, expect by 1715 GMT/12:15 PM ET, by Richrd Martin, 400 words)

Serie A

Crotone v Bologna (1700)

Inter Milan v Chievo Verona (1945)

African Nations Cup finals (to Feb 5)

Gabon v Guinea Bissau (1600)

Burkina Faso v Cameroon (1900)

Nations Cup kicks off in Gabon

LIBREVILLE - Hosts Gabon take on newcomers Guinea Bissau as the 31st edition of the Nations Cup gets underway at Stade l'Amitie at the start of the three-week, 16-team tournament. The second match up is the other Group A game between Burkina Faso and Cameroon. (SOCCER-NATIONS/ (PIX, TV) expect from 1800 GMT/1 PM ET, by Mark Gleeson, 400 words)

TENNIS

Australian Open, Melbourne (16-29)

Djokovic, Kerber share new season hopes

MELBOURNE - Men's champion Novak Djokovic and women's holder Angelique Kerber will discuss their chances at the year's first grand slam at pre-tournament media conferences at Melbourne Park. Top seed Andy Murray and American great Serena Williams are also among the leading contenders set to face the media. (TENNIS-OPEN/PLAYER, expect by 0300 GMT/10 PM ET, by Ian Ransom, Greg Stutchbury and Nick Mulvenney, 400 words)

Auckland Classic

Sock aiming to go one better than last year

AUCKLAND - Jack Sock will be looking to go one better than last year when he was forced to retire in the final of the Auckland Classic. The American faces Portugal's Joao Sousa, who is chasing his third career title. (TENNIS-MEN/AUCKLAND, expect by 0600 GMT/1 AM ET, 400 words)

Sydney International

Muller and Evans face off for maiden crown

SYDNEY - Luxembourg lefthander Gilles Muller pits his serve-volley game against the all-court game of Briton Dan Evans as both seek their maiden ATP Tour title at the Australian Open warm-up. (TENNIS-MEN/SYDNEY (PIX), expect by 1200 GMT/7 AM ET, by Nick Mulvenney, 350 words)

Hobart International

Qualifier Mertens seeks maiden title in Hobart

Elise Mertens, the 21-year-old Belgian qualifier, meets third seeded Romanian Monica Niculescu, who reached the Hobart final at the eighth time of asking when her opponent withdrew sick, looking for her first WTA Tour title. (TENNIS-WOMEN/HOBART, expect by 0400 GMT/11 PM ET, by Nick Mulvenney, 350 words)

NFL

Patriots, Cowboys join the playoff push

The top-seeded New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys join the Super Bowl tournament with a golden veteran and surprising rookie leading their respective offenses into the divisional round of the playoffs. (FOOTBALL-NFL-PLAYOFFS/ (PREVIEW) moved, 400 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour: Sony Open, Honolulu, Hawaii (to 15)

Second round action at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu where Justin Thomas joined the elite 59 club by firing a superb 11-under-par in the opening round. (GOLF-PGA/, expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 400 words)

European Tour: South African Open, Johannesburg (to 15)

McIlroy caught in a Storm at weather-hit South Africa Open

JOHANNESBURG - Rory McIlroy will hope to improve on a topsy-turvy second round 68 that leaves him with a tournament total of nine under-par and three shots behind leader Graeme Storm of England, who equalled the course record with a 63 at the South African Open. Forty players will complete their second rounds after lightening brought it to a premature end on Friday. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1600 GMT/11 AM ET, 300 words)

