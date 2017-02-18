Reuters Sports Schedule at 0001 GMT on Saturday, Feb 18

Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Saturday:

SOCCER

La Liga

Sporting Gijon v Atletico Madrid (1200)

Real Madrid v Espanyol (1515)

Deportivo Coruna v Alaves (1730)

Sevilla v Eibar (1945)

Real bid to stretch lead at the top to four points

BARCELONA - Real Madrid look to open a four-point lead over Barcelona at the top of La Liga with a home win over Espanyol, while third-placed Sevilla host Eibar and Atletico Madrid, who are fourth, visit Sporting Gijon. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX), expect by 1715 GMT/12:15 PM ET, by Richard Martin, 400 words)

Bundesliga (1430 unless stated)

Mainz v Werder Bremen

Borussia Dortmund v VfL Wolfsburg

Eintracht Frankfurt v FC Ingolstadt 04

Hertha Berlin v Bayern Munich

Hoffenheim v SV Darmstadt 98

Hamburg SV v Freiburg (1730)

Bayern hope European form will carry them past Hertha

BERLIN - Leaders Bayern Munich hope their midweek Champions League demolition of Arsenal will spill over to their Bundesliga form when they face European qualifying hopefuls Hertha Berlin. (SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PIX), expect by 1630 GMT/11:30 AM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

Serie A

Atalanta Bergamo v Crotone (1700)

Empoli v Lazio (1945)

Atalanta and Lazio look to pin down European places

ROME – Surprise package Atalanta can leapfrog Inter Milan and move three points off the Champions League places with a win over Crotone, while sixth-placed Lazio will bid to consolidate their grip on a European spot at Empoli. (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PIX), expect from 1900 GMT/2 PM ET, by Ed Dove, 300 words)

Ligue 1 (1900 unless stated)

Olympique Marseille v Stade Rennes (1600)

Angers SCO v AS Nancy-Lorraine

FC Lorient v Nice

Metz v Nantes

Caen v Lille

Nice gunning for second place

PARIS - Third-placed Nice hope to go second in Ligue 1 when they travel to Lorient needing a win to move a point above Paris St Germain who play on Sunday. (SOCCER-FRANCE/ (PIX), by 2100GMT/4 PM ET, by Julien Pretot. 250 words)

FA Cup fifth round

Burnley v Lincoln City(V) (1230)

Huddersfield Town(II) v Manchester City (1500)

Middlesbrough v Oxford United(III) (1500)

Millwall(III) v Leicester City (1500)

Wolverhampton Wanderers(II) v Chelsea (1730)

Chelsea, Man City and Leicester bid to avoid Cup upsets

LONDON - Chelsea visit Wolverhampton Wanderers, Manchester City must overcome a testing trip to another second-tier club Huddersfield Town, Leicester City are at third-tier Millwall and Burnley host non-league Lincoln City. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/CUP, expect from 1700 GMT/1200 PM ET, by Martyn Herman, 500 words)

African Super Cup

Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa) v TP Mazembe Englebert (DR Congo) (1700)

African champions Sundowns face Mazembe in Super Cup

PRETORIA – South Africa's Sundowns, who won last year's African Champions League, host Mazembe, who lifted the continent's Confederation Cup, in a one-off match at Loftus Versfeld to decide the African Super Cup winners. (SOCCER-AFRICA/, expect by 1900 GMT/2 PM ET, by Mark Gleeson, 300 words)

NBA

Bulls sharp from free-throw line, beat Celtics

The Chicago Bulls hit all 22 of their free throws, including a pair by Jimmy Butler with 0.9 seconds left after a touch foul call, to edge the Boston Celtics 104-103 on Thursday night at the United Center. (BASKETBALL-NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0630 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 300 words)

NHL

Crosby’s Penguins try to close in on Caps

Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins try to gain some ground on the idle division-leading Washington Capitals when they visit the Columbus Blue Jackets while the Florida Panthers seek a third consecutive victory when they visit the Anaheim Ducks in two of the eight games on the National Hockey League schedule. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0630 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour: Genesis Open, Pacific Palisades, California (to 19)

Saunders early leader at weather-plagued Riviera

Forty-eight players return to Riviera to complete their first round in the Genesis Open after Thursday’s fog interrupted opening day of play. Heavy rain and high winds are forecast to threaten play on Friday with Sam Saunders holding the early lead after a seven-under 64 and U.S. Open champion Dustin Johnson in a group two shots back. (GOLF-PGA/, expect by 2300 GMT/6 PM ET, 350 words)

Read More