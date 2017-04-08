Reuters Sports Schedule at 0001 GMT on Saturday, April 8

Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Friday:

GOLF

Garcia charges into share of lead at Augusta

AUGUSTA, Georgia – Sergio Garcia charged into a four-way share of the second round U.S. Masters lead on Friday at Augusta National where a number of major champions are in striking distance and ready to pounce. (GOLF-MASTERS/ (TV, PIX), moved with updates to follow, by Steve Keating, Ed Osmond, Frank Pingue and Rory Carroll, 400 words)

SOCCER

Premier League (1400 unless stated)

Tottenham Hotspur v Watford (1130)

Manchester City v Hull City

Middlesbrough v Burnley

Stoke City v Liverpool

West Bromwich Albion v Southampton

West Ham United v Swansea City

Bournemouth v Chelsea (1630)

Spurs host Watford before Chelsea's trip to Bournemouth

LONDON - Second-placed Tottenham Hotspur can exert psychological pressure on Chelsea, who they trail by seven points, when they open the weekend fixtures at home to Watford before the league leaders visit Bournemouth. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect by 1330 GMT/11:30 AM ET, 500 words)

La Liga

Espanyol v Alaves (1100)

Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid (1415)

Sevilla v Deportivo Coruna (1630)

Malaga v Barcelona (1845)

Atletico to test Real's title bid, Barca visit Malaga

MADRID - La Liga leaders Real Madrid host local rivals Atletico Madrid, who are having their best run of the season, with Barcelona ready to take advantage of any slip-up by Zinedine Zidane's side when they visit Malaga. (SOCCER-SPAIN/, expect by 1645 GMT/1245 PM ET, by Rik Sharma, 400 words)

Bundesliga (1330 unless stated)

Cologne v Borussia Moenchengladbach

Hamburg SV v Hoffenheim

RB Leipzig v Bayer Leverkusen

Freiburg v Mainz

Schalke 04 v VfL Wolfsburg

Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund (1630)

Leaders Bayern look to rebound against rivals Dortmund

BERLIN - Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich aim to bounce back from a rare defeat - the midweek loss to Hoffenheim was only their second in the league this term - when they host a Borussia Dortmund side battling for a Champions League qualifying place. (SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PIX), expect by 1530 GMT/11:30 AM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 500 words)

Serie A

Empoli v Pescara (1300)

Atalanta Bergamo v Sassuolo (1600)

Juventus v Chievo Verona (1845)

Juve host Chievo looking to extend lead at the top

MILAN - Juventus host mid-table Chievo aiming to stretch their lead at the top of Serie A to a provisional nine points before second-placed AS Roma play on Sunday. (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PIX), expect by 2045 GMT/4:45 PM ET, 400 words)

Ligue 1 (1800 unless stated)

Angers SCO v Monaco (1500)

AS Nancy-Lorraine v Stade Rennes

Dijon FCO v Bastia

Girondins Bordeaux v Metz

Olympique Lyon v FC Lorient

Caen v Montpellier HSC

Monaco look to move four points clear at Angers

PARIS - Ligue 1 leaders AS Monaco bid to move a provisional four points clear of Nice, who won on Friday, when they visit mid-table Angers before Paris St Germain, three points off the pace in third, play on Sunday. (SOCCER-FRANCE/ (PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, by Julien Pretot, 400 words)

MOTOR RACING

Chinese Formula One Grand Prix (to 9)

Hamilton goes for pole at weather-hit Chinese Grand Prix

SHANGHAI - Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton goes for his second straight pole position of the early season in qualifying for the Chinese Grand Prix. (MOTOR-F1-CHINA/ expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Abhishek Takle, 300 words)

RUGBY UNION

Super Rugby - Week Seven

Sunwolves v Bulls (0515)

Highlanders v Blues (0735)

Brumbies v Reds (0945)

Sharks v Jaguares (1305)

Stormers v Chiefs (1515)

SYDNEY - The ACT Brumbies aim to cement their position at the top of the Australian conference against a Queensland Reds side looking for their second win of the season. (RUGBY-UNION-SUPER/BRUMBIES, expect by 1130 GMT/7:30 AM ET, 300 words)

Stormers, Chiefs defend 100 percent records

CAPE TOWN – South Africa's Stormers host the Waikato Chiefs from New Zealand at Newlands on Saturday with both sides protecting 100 percent records from five matches in this year's Super Rugby competition. (RUGBY-UNION-SUPER/STORMERS, expect by 1715 GMT/1:15 PM ET, 300 words)

TENNIS

Davis Cup quarter-finals

Australia v United States (2-0)

Belgium v Italy (0-2)

France v Britain (2-0)

Serbia v Spain (2-0)

Australia, Serbia, France and Italy look to wrap up ties

Nick Kyrgios's Australia, Novak Djokovic's Serbia plus France and Italy all have 2-0 leads going into the doubles rubbers and will look to wrap up victory and a place in the semi-finals. (TENNIS-DAVISCUP-TEAMA-TEAMB/ (PIX, TV), 400 words)

