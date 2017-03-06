Reuters Sports Schedule at 0001 GMT on Monday, March 6

Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Monday:

CRICKET

India v Australia, second test (to 8)

Australia look to extend lead over India

BENGALURU - Australia resume the third day against India with a lead of 48 and will look to extend their advantage in the second test on a difficult wicket for batting at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. (CRICKET-INDIA/(PIX), expect by 0800 GMT/3 AM ET, by Sudipto Ganguly, 400 words)

New Zealand v South Africa, 1st test (from 8)

South African attack bolstered ahead of NZ tests

WELLINGTON - The return of Morne Morkel and Vernon Philander to the test squad has only enhanced South Africa's favouritism ahead of the three-match series against New Zealand, with the first match in Dunedin. (CRICKET-NEWZEALAND/ (PREVIEW), expect by 0700 GMT/2 AM ET, 600 words)

We will also move a series factbox (CRICKET-NEWZEALAND/ (FACTBOX) at the same time

SOCCER

Premier League

West Ham United v Chelsea (2000)

Chelsea seek to extend lead at top

LONDON - Chelsea can re-open a 10-point lead at the top after Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City closed in at the weekend. Always a feisty derby, the behaviour of the crowd in the London Stadium will be under the spotlight after serious trouble in a League Cup tie this season (SOCCER-ENGLAND-WHU-CHE/(PIX), expect by 2200 GMT/5 PM ET, by Martyn Herman. 400 words)

La Liga

Alaves v Sevilla (1945)

In-form Sevilla look to stay in title race

MADRID - Jorge Sampaoli's thrilling Sevilla side have won five games in a row in all competitions and must keep their winning run up when they visit Alaves if they want to stay in the La Liga title race after victories for Barcelona and Real Madrid over the weekend. (SOCCER-SPAIN/, expect by 2145 GMT/4:15 PM ET, by Rik Sharma, 400 words)

Champions League

PREVIEW-Napoli need to avoid distractions against Real

ROME - Napoli will need to stay focussed and avoid distractions if they are to have any chance of clawing back their two-goal deficit against Real Madrid in the Champions League round of 16, second leg on Tuesday. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-NAP-MAD/(PREVIEW), expect by 0200 GMT/9 PM ET, 410 words)

PREVIEW-History stands in way of Barca's European progress

BARCELONA - Barcelona have won four successive games since their harrowing 4-0 defeat to Paris St Germain in their Champions League last 16 first leg but will now needed overturn that deficit on Wednesday if they want to reach the quarter-finals. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-FCB-PSG/(PREVIEW), expect by 1500 GMT/10 AM ET, by Richard Martin, 400 words)

Italian football federation chooses president

ROME - Incumbent Carlo Tavecchio faces a challenge from Andrea Abodi, currently president of the second division Serie B in the election to choose the Italian football federation (FIGC) president. SOCCER-ITALY/ELECTION, expect by 1030 GMT/5:30 AM ET, 300 words)

Interview with CEO of Lagardère Sports and Entertainment Andrew Georgiou

LONDON - Lagardere is the largest football agency in the world, partner to more than 100 European clubs and two FIFA Confederations (CAF and AFC). It launched into the Chinese market this year and Georgiou came in last year as CEO. Chinese football is a hot topic at the moment, with Super League clubs spending large sums on foreign players. SOCCER-LAGARDERE/, expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Alan Baldwin, 500 words)

GOLF

PGA TOUR: WGC Mexico Championship

Johnson wins in Mexico to cement world number one ranking

Dustin Johnson started his reign as world number one in the best possible way by winning the WGC-Mexico Championship in Mexico City.(GOLF-PGA/, moved, 400 words)

ATHLETICS

U.S. indoor athletics championships

Rio Olympic silver medallist Sandi Morris defends her American indoor pole vault title on the final day of the U.S. championships in Albuquerque, New Mexico, with outdoor record holder Keni Harrison headlining the 60m hurdles field (ATHLETICS-USA/expect by 0200 GMT/9 PM ET, 300 words)

NBA

Warriors look to end losing streak

The Golden State Warriors bring their league-leading show to the Big Apple to play the New York Knicks as they try to snap a two-game losing streak in one of seven contests on the National Basketball Association schedule. (BASKETBALL-NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ expect by 0700 GMT/2 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

NHL

Sharks tangle with Wild in Western showdown

