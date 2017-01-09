Reuters Sports Schedule at 0001 GMT on Monday, Jan 9

Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Monday (times GMT):

NFL

Giants hope to freeze out Packers

The New York Giants have beaten the Packers twice in the playoffs in the past decade and will hope for another victory over Aaron Rodgers-led Green Bay in an NFC wild card game to be played in brutal cold at Lambeau Field, Wisconsin.

Steelers rout Dolphins

Le'Veon Bell ran for two touchdowns and a team playoff record 167 yards, Antonio Brown caught two first-quarter touchdown passes of at least 50 yards and the Pittsburgh Steelers' blitzing defense forced three turnovers on a chilly winter day during a 30-12 rout of the Miami Dolphins in an AFC wild card game in Pittsburgh.

Bell sets Steelers' postseason rushing record

The Pittsburgh Steelers were blessed to have two of the National Football League's greatest ever running backs in Franco Harris and Jerome Bettis and on Sunday they celebrated the prowess of another as Le'Veon Bell set a franchise record for rushing yards in a postseason game.

SOCCER

FIFA announce player of the year award

ZURICH - Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann are the candidates for FIFA's player of the year award, which will be announced at a gala ceremony.

FA Cup

Fourth round draw before Cambridge face Leeds

Cambridge United host Leeds United in the last of the FA Cup third round ties after the draw for the fourth round takes place in London.

African Nations Cup

Wily Renard bids to outfox opponents again at Nations Cup

CAPE TOWN - Morocco coach Herve Renard will chase a unique achievement at this year's African Nations Cup finals as he seeks to win the continental championship for a third time with three different countries.

We will also move factboxes on all 16 finalists (SOCCER-NATIONS/ (FACTBOX)

NBA

Rockets aim for eighth straight win

James Harden and the Houston Rockets (29-9) put their seven-game win streak on the line when they visit the Toronto Raptors in a clash between the third-placed team in the West and second-placed in the East.

Cavs hope for bright start to road trip

The reigning champion Cleveland Cavaliers, buoyed by the acquisition of guard Kyle Korver, begin a long road trip with a contest against the struggling Phoenix Suns, one of eight games on the National Basketball Association schedule.

NHL

The Tampa Bay Lightning (19-18-4) try to put a three-game losing streak behind them when they visit the Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Pirates (25-8-5), who are riding a four-game win streak, in one of six games on the National Hockey League schedule.

GOLF

PGA Tour: SBS Tournament of Champions, Kapalua, Hawaii

Thomas tries to fend off in-form Matsuyama

American Justin Thomas, the only player to beat Hideki Matsuyama since mid-October, takes a two-shot lead over the Japanese into the final round at Kapalua on the Hawaiian island of Maui.

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Sydney International (to 14)

Cibulkova, Wozniacki in action in Sydney

SYDNEY - Dominika Cibulkova and former world number one Caroline Wozniacki are in action at the Sydney International as the players continue their preparations for next week's Australian Open in Melbourne.

ATP: Auckland Classic

WTA: Hobart International

All on merit

