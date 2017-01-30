Reuters Sports Schedule at 0600 GMT on Monday, Jan 30

Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Monday (times GMT):

SOCCER

FA Cup fifth round draw

Non-league clubs discover their fate in FA Cup draw

Lincoln City and Sutton United are in the draw for the last 16 of the FA Cup - the first time two non-league clubs have reached that stage since the competition was reorganised more than 90 years ago - and will discover their fate on Monday. (ENGLAND-CUP/DRAW, draw starts at 1920 GMT/2:20 PM ET)

Premier League

We'll bring you all the news and managers' press conferences ahead of this week's fixtures including Liverpool versus leaders Chelsea at Anfield plus the latest transfer developments ahead of Tuesday's deadline. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, expect throughout)

NFL

Super Bowl

Brady pumped up to dispel asterisk over Deflategate

The need to prove himself from week to week seems to have fueled Patriots quarterback Tom Brady right from his entry into the NFL as a lowly sixth-round draft pick. Now playing in his seventh Super Bowl, Brady is still playing with a chip on his shoulder and seems to be using his Deflategate suspension to fuel a crusade for another Super triumph at the ripe age of 39. (NFL-SUPERBOWL-BRADY/MOTIVATION (FEATURE, PIX), expect by 1800 GMT/1 PM ET, by Larry Fine, 600 words)

NBA

Celtics continue push towards top spot

The 29-18 Isaiah Thomas-led Boston Celtics, within striking distance of top spot in the East, go for their fourth straight win when they host the Detroit Pistons (21-26), who are still in contention for a playoff berth despite their mediocre record. (BASKETBALL-NBA-BOS-DET/, expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

Cavs strive to stay clear atop the East

The Cleveland Cavaliers seek to consolidate their hold on top spot in the East when they visit the Dallas Mavericks in one of six games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (BASKETBALL-NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0500 GMT/12 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (Expect by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

CRICKET

New Zealand v Australia (1st ODI)

NZ seek redemption against undermanned Australia

AUCKLAND - Injuries and decisions to rest key batsmen have shorn Australia of some of their first-choice players as they open the Chappell-Hadlee one-day series against a New Zealand side eager to earn redemption after being swept 3-0 before Christmas. (CRICKET-NEWZEALAND/, expect by 0700 GMT/2 AM ET, 400 words) (Asia desk editor: Greg Stutchbury)