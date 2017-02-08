Reuters Sports Schedule at 0001 GMT on Wednesday, Feb 8

(Amends headline, no change to text) Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Wednesday:

NBA

Hornets try to regain sting

The Charlotte Hornets (23-28), in danger of sliding out of playoff contention after seven straight losses, seek to regain their sting when they host the bottom-placed Brooklyn Nets (9-42), who have lost nine in a row, in one of three games on the National Basketball Association schedule.

NHL

Ducks enter The Garden

After losing two games in Florida, the Anaheim Ducks (28-16-10) continue their six-game road trip with a visit to Madison Square Garden to take on the New York Rangers (33-18-1) in one of 11 contests on the Hockey League schedule.

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues.

SOCCER

Serie A

Crotone v Juventus (1700)

Bologna v AC Milan (1945)

Leaders Juventus visit lowly Crotone, Milan at Bologna

MILAN - Juventus should reclaim a seven-point lead with a win at struggling Crotone while AC Milan will be desperate to end a three-game losing streak when they visit Bologna.

Ligue 1 (1800 unless stated)

Angers SCO v Stade Rennes

FC Lorient v Toulouse

Metz v Dijon FCO

Nice v St Etienne

Olympique Lyonnais v AS Nancy-Lorraine

Bastia v Nantes

Olympique Marseille v En Avant de Guingamp (2000)

Nice aiming to keep pace with leaders

PARIS - Ligue 1 surprise package Nice will move within three points of leaders Monaco and level with second-placed Paris St Germain with a home win over St-Etienne, who enjoyed a 2-0 derby victory over Olympique Lyonnais on Sunday.

FA Cup fourth round replay

Leicester City v Derby County (ll) (1945)

Struggling Leicester seeks solace in FA Cup

Leicester City get a break from their Premier League woes when they host Derby County in an FA Cup fourth-round replay with third-tier Millwall awaiting the winners.

Spanish King's Cup, semi-final, second leg

Alaves v Celta Vigo (2000)

Alaves, Celta fight for final berth

BARCELONA - Alaves host Celta Vigo in a King's Cup semi-final second leg vying to reach their first ever domestic Cup final after holding the Galicians, who are aiming for a first final since 2001, to a 0-0 draw in the first leg.

German Cup, last 16

Sportfreunde Lotte(III) v TSV 1860 Munich(II) (1730)

SV Sandhausen(II) v Schalke 04 (1730)

Borussia Dortmund v Hertha Berlin (1945)

Hanover 96(II) v Eintracht Frankfurt (1945)

Dortmund face Hertha for a spot in German Cup last eight

BERLIN - Last year's finalists Borussia Dortmund host Hertha Berlin for a place in the German Cup quarter-finals after holders Bayern Munich made it through on Tuesday.

ALPINE SKIING

World championships (to Feb. 19)

World championships (to Feb. 19)

Men's super-G