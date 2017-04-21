Reuters Sports Schedule at 0205 GMT on Friday, April 21

(adds items) Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Friday:

SOCCER

Ex-FIFA President Blatter gives interview

ZURICH - Under investigation in Switzerland and banned from all soccer-related activity for six years, fallen former FIFA President Blatter gives an interview. (SOCCER-FIFA/BLATTER (TV)expect by 1300 GMT/11 AM ET, 400 words)

Champions League/Europa League draws

NYON, Switzerland - Real Madrid and city neighbours Atletico, who have contested two of the last three Champions League finals, will hope to avoid each other in Friday's draw for this season's last four. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/DRAW, expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, 300 words)

Manchester United are among the teams involved in the semi-final draw for the second tier Europa League. (SOCCER-EUROPA/DRAW)

Premier League/FA Cup

We will have all the latest news ahead of this weekend's fixtures, which include FA Cup semi-finals between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal's clash with Manchester City. (SOCCER-ENGLAND-TEAM/, expect throughout)

Reuters talks to former Liverpool great McDermott

Former Liverpool midfielder Terry McDermott, who won six league titles and three European Cups with the Reds, tells Reuters about his new autobiography "Terry Mac: Living For The Moment" and how manager Juergen Klopp can bring the glory days back to Merseyside. (SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV/MCDERMOTT expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Philip O'Connor, 400 words)

Bundesliga

Hoffenheim need to beat Cologne if they are to stay a step ahead of Borussia Dortmund for a top three finish and a place in the Champions League group stage. (SOCCER-GERMANY-CGN-TSG/ expect by 2100 GMT/7 PM ET, 400 words)

DOPING

Olympic hurdles champ Rollins gets one-year ban

Olympic 100 metres hurdles champion Brianna Rollins was handed a one-year suspension for failing to properly file whereabouts information for out-of-competition testing, the US Anti-Doping Agency said. (DOPING-ATHLETICS/ROLLINS moved, 400 words)

RUGBY UNION

Super Rugby round nine (until 22)

Hurricanes v Brumbies (0735)

Waratahs v Kings (0945)

Lions v Jaguares (1700)

Brumbies face defending champions Hurricanes

ACT Brumbies will look to become the first Australian side to inflict defeat on a New Zealand opponent this season when they face defending champions Hurricanes in Napier. (RUGBY UNION-SUPER/HURRICANES expect by 0930 GMT/5:30 AM ET, 300 words)

Lions seek to keep up winning form

JOHANNESBURG – Six wins out of seven sees the Lions top Super Rugby’s Africa 2 conference standings, but they will face a strong examination from the Argentine team, who started the season strongly but have lost their last two matches. (RUGBY-SUPER/LIONS, expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, 300 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour: Valero Texas Open (to 23)

Branden Grace built on recent good form to earn the first-round lead with a six-under-par 66 at the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio. (GOLF-TEXAS/, moved, 300 words)

European Tour

Shenzhen International, Shenzhen (to 23)

Watson the clubhouse leader in China

Twice major champion Bubba Watson carded a six-under-par 66 at the Genzon Golf Club in the weather-hit opening round of the Shenzhen International to emerge as the clubhouse leader. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, 300 words)

NBA

Cavs, Spurs shoot for 3-0 series leads

The reigning champion Cleveland Cavaliers and San Antonio Spurs try to take commanding 3-0 leads in their respective first-round playoff series versus the Indiana Pacers and Memphis Grizzlies. The Toronto Raptors visit the Milwaukee Bucks, with their series tied 1-1, in the night’s other game. (BASKETBALL-NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

NHL

Blackhawks try to stave off elimination

The Chicago Blackhawks try to stave off elimination when they visit the Nashville Predators while the Pittsburgh Penguins try to close out the Columbus Blue Jackets in two of the four first-round Stanley Cup playoff games on the National Hockey League schedule. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

BASEBALL

Mets’ Syndergaard faces Phillies, Nats host Braves

New York Mets flamethrower Noah Syndergaard gets the call versus the visiting Philadelphia Phillies while Stephen Strasburg takes the mound for the Washington Nationals in a clash with the host Atlanta Braves in two of the 11 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-MLB-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words) (Asia desk editor: Peter Rutherford)