Retired jockey Garrett Gomez died of meth overdose

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) -- Retired star jockey Garrett Gomez died of an overdose of methamphetamines in December.

Dr. Gregory Hess, chief medical examiner of Pima County, Arizona, cited toxicology tests as the cause of death in Saturday's Daily Racing Form.

The 44-year-old former rider with a history of substance abuse won more than 4,000 races, including 13 in the Breeders' Cup.

Gomez was found unconscious Dec. 14 in a room at a resort near Tucson and declared dead at the scene. He had returned to his hometown in recent years after riding in Southern California.

He had said he was having alcohol and personal problems when he rode his last race in 2013. He detailed his struggles with drugs and alcohol in an autobiography.