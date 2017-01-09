Reports: Steelers get lucky, Ben Roethlisberger's ankle injury not serious

All of Pittsburgh Steelers fandom held its collective breath on Sunday afternoon when news came that quarterback Ben Roethlisberger arrived at his postgame news conference with his right foot in a walking boot.

The veteran quarterback got injured on the second-to-last play of the game, when Miami Dolphins pass-rusher Cameron Wake came down on his foot/ankle.

View photos Ben Roethlisberger on Sunday. (AP) More

Despite the boot, Roethlisberger declared after the Steelers’ 30-12 wild-card win over the Dolphins that he would be playing in Pittsburgh’s next game, against the Chiefs.

And it looks like his ankle may not be a huge impediment: NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday that Roethlisberger’s ankle “checked out OK. Doesn’t seem to be a bad sprain.”

Ron Cook, a columnist for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, tweeted on Monday afternoon that Roethlisberger told him via email that his foot is “fine” and that Steelers’ medical staff wanted him to wear the boot as a precaution.

The quarterback underwent an MRI on Monday, and told Cook that “it showed I aggravated an old foot fracture but nothing severe. I should be good to go [against Kansas City].” He is no longer wearing the walking boot.

