Reports: Saints finalize two-year deal with Manti Te'o

As they continue to bolster their defense, the New Orleans Saints have added a linebacker: via multiple reports, the team has signed Manti Te’o to a two-year contract.

Te’o was a second-round draft pick of the San Diego Chargers in 2013 but has struggled to stay on the field: he played in 13 games with 13 starts as a rookie, but has played in 10, 12 and three games in the seasons since, missing much of last season after a torn Achilles injury suffered in Week 3 against the Colts last September.

Te’o was chosen as a Chargers team captain before the 2016 season.

The inside linebacker likely landed in New Orleans in part due to Mike Nolan, the Saints’ new linebackers coach. Nolan held the same position with the Chargers in 2015.