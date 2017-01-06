Minnesota to hire Western Michigan coach P.J. Fleck

P.J. Fleck has gone 29-11 in three seasons after a 1-11 first season at WMU. (Getty)

Western Michigan’s P.J. Fleck is off to the Big Ten after agreeing to be the new coach at Minnesota.

The news was first reported by Fox 9 in Minneapolis late Thursday night.

BREAKING: #Gophers to name Western Michigan coach PJ Fleck to head football program. https://t.co/bmgBlsAB4i — FOX 9 (@MyFOX9) January 6, 2017





Fleck’s Western Michigan team went undefeated during the 2016 regular season and lost to Wisconsin in the Cotton Bowl. It was the first time a school from the Mid-American Conference had gone to a New Year’s Six Bowl since the advent of the College Football Playoff in 2014.

@Coach_Fleck changed my life forever. Changed this university and community forever. We should be thankful & grateful forever. #RTBForever — Zach Terrell (@Zach_Terrell11) January 6, 2017





After a 1-11 season in his first year in 2013, Fleck led WMU to three-straight bowl games. He leaves the school with a career 30-22 record, meaning he went 29-11 in those three bowl seasons.

Fleck was formerly an assistant on the same coaching staff as former Minnesota coaches Jerry Kill and Tracy Claeys, who replaced Kill after his retirement because of health reasons in 2015. Claeys was fired earlier this week after a 9-4 season that ended in controversy as Minnesota players briefly threatened to boycott the game. The boycott, which ended after two games, came after 10 players were suspended following a Title IX investigation into a sexual assault allegation vs. members of the team.

According to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune, former LSU coach Les Miles was seen as Minnesota’s backup plan if Fleck failed to agree to terms. Miles, like Fleck, was also mentioned surrounding the opening at Purdue that was filled by Western Kentucky coach Jeff Brohm.

Fleck’s trademark rallying cry at Western Michigan — as you probably already know — was “Row The Boat,” so it’s very appropriate that he’s heading to the Land of 10,000 Lakes. But he won’t be taking the slogan with him. WMU trademarked the slogan in 2015. Maybe we should compile and send him suggestions?

Western Michigan said in a release that it would be commencing a coaching search for Fleck’s replacement immediately.

– – – – – – –

Nick Bromberg is the assistant editor of Dr. Saturday on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at nickbromberg@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

Follow @NickBromberg