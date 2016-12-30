Notre Dame loses another assistant with Mike Denbrock reportedly headed to Cincinnati

Mike Denbrock has been an assistant at Notre Dame since 2010. (AP Photo/Joe Raymond)

Notre Dame has reportedly lost yet another assistant coach.

According to multiple reports, Irish associate head coach and wide receivers coach Mike Denbrock is leaving South Bend to be the offensive coordinator at Cincinnati under new Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell. The news was first reported by Sports Illustrated and subsequently confirmed by the South Bend Tribune and Cincinnati Enquirer.

Denbrock has spent the last seven years on Brian Kelly’s offensive staff in a variety of roles, including tight ends coach, receivers coach, passing game coordinator and offensive coordinator. He served as the associate head coach and wide receivers coach in 2015 and 2016.

According to the Tribune, Kelly taking away Denbrock’s play-calling duties was an impetus for his departure:

A driving force in the exit was head coach Brian Kelly’s decision to take away Denbrock’s offensive play-calling duties, a source indicated. Denbrock was Notre Dame’s offensive play-caller each of the last two seasons.

Denbrock is the fourth Notre Dame assistant to part ways with the program in recent months. Defensive coordinator Brian VanGorder was fired mid-season, tight ends and special teams coach Scott Booker was relieved of his duties and offensive coordinator Mike Sanford left to become the head coach at Western Kentucky.

Kelly has already filled two vacancies with Mike Elko coming over from Wake Forest to run the defense and former Nevada head coach Brian Polian coming in to coach special teams.

The Irish went 4-8 this season.

