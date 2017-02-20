Reports: Dolphins acquire TE Julius Thomas from Jaguars

A couple of days ago, reports began to circulate that the Miami Dolphins would be releasing offensive tackle Branden Albert. But as happens in situations like this, another team stepped forward, interested in acquiring Albert rather than take its chances via the waiver wire.

Oddly enough, the Jacksonville Jaguars and Dolphins haven’t yet agreed on a deal to send Albert to northern Florida – but their discussions have yielded a different trade: Jacksonville is sending tight end Julius Thomas, a big free-agent signing in 2015, to the Dolphins. Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports Miami will send a late-round pick in this year’s draft to Jacksonville in the deal.

The move is not official until March 9, the first day of the new league year.

The trade means Thomas will be reunited with Adam Gase. Gase, now the Dolphins head coach, was the Denver Broncos’ offensive coordinator in 2013-14, the only two years Thomas was a Pro Bowler. Over those two seasons, Thomas recorded 108 catches for 1,277 yards and 24 touchdowns.