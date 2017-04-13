Report: Unnamed Michigan State player involved in additional sexual assault investigation

A fourth Michigan State player is involved in a sexual assault investigation.

Three unnamed players are under investigation regarding Jan. 16 allegations. Another player is now being investigated for a separate incident, according to MLive.com. That player is also unidentified and a spokesperson told the site that no court filings or evidence submissions had been made.

Meridian Twp Police says it received a complaint of criminal sexual assault in the township on April 9. Investigation is ongoing — Kyle Austin (@kylebaustin) April 13, 2017





Fifteen players were held out of Michigan State’s spring scrimmage on April 1. Coach Mark Dantonio was asked during a Wednesday teleconference if players who had participated in the scrimmage had been suspended since it took place. From SpartanMag.com:

Dantonio acknowledged that there have been new suspensions, but downplayed the significance. “We red-lock people from time to time,” Dantonio said. “We use the term ‘red-lock’ for various things. So yes there has been. There’s constant people in and out of different situations. I think that’s normal.”

The teleconference was Dantonio’s second availability since the investigation of the three players was announced. In his first media gathering on March 28, Dantonio said it would be “trivial” to talk about football given the seriousness of the allegations. But he also said he couldn’t comment on the investigation directly.

The school is conducting a Title IX investigation into the allegations involving the three players in addition to the investigation by campus police.

