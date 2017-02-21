Report: Tommy Tuberville thinking about running for governor of Alabama

Are Tommy Tuberville campaign signs about to become a reality?

According to a report from CBS Sports, the former Ole Miss, Auburn, Texas Tech and Cincinnati coach could be entering the 2018 governor’s race in Alabama as a Republican. Per the report, “it is known he is currently in the process of gauging interest for his entry into the 2018 race.”

And a survey of Alabama residents about the worthiness of Tuberville’s candidacy is reportedly going to influence his decision. The coach resigned from his position at Cincinnati in December after a 4-8 season with the Bearcats. His career record at the four schools is 159-99

Tommy Tuberville resigned from Cincinnati in December. (Getty) More

Someone with the resume of Tuberville’s is well-versed in the art of politicking. But would Alabama be willing to vote for an Auburn coach who isn’t the most popular? We’re only slightly joking when we say Nick Saban could announce he’s running for governor the day before the election and win in a runaway, but would Tuberville, 62, stand a chance among the legions of Alabama fans in the state?

The answer, of course, is largely based on who he runs against. And Alabama residents aren’t too fond of their current governor, Robert Bentley, who allegedly had an affair with an aide.

Tuberville has dipped his toe into the water of political statements before. In 2011 he appeared on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show where the topic of then-President Barack Obama’s birth certificate came up. During the exchange, Tuberville said that “Obviously there’s got to be something on there that he doesn’t want anyone to see.”

Coincidentally, not long after Tuberville made his remarks on Fox News, Obama released his birth certificate. And anyway, it’s unlikely Tuberville’s stance regarding Obama’s birthplace would have any affect on his appeal given what happened in the Nov. 8 presidential election.

Per the report, Tuberville is expected to make a decision about his gubernatorial aspirations in the next couple weeks. If he decides to run, we suggest that he make those campaign signs void of both Auburn and Alabama colors. Play it right down the middle.

