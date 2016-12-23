Report: Starr lifted Baylor football player suspension

WACO, Texas (AP) -- A court transcript shows then-Baylor University President Ken Starr lifted the academic misconduct suspension of a football player who allegedly went on to commit three sexual assaults.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Starr granted a reprieve for Tevin Elliot in 2011 when the athlete was accused of academic misconduct. The newspaper says the information is ''deep'' in the transcript of Elliott's 2014 trial at which the former defensive end was convicted of sexually assault four Baylor students.

The nation's largest Baptist university was rocked earlier this year by the assault scandal, which included claims members of the football staff knew of assault reports and ignored them. Starr was demoted, then left. He tells the newspaper he believed in second chances for students and athletes.