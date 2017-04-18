Report: Rory McIlroy to get married in Ireland on Saturday

Rory McIlroy said after the Masters that he would be married before The Players Championship in May, declaring his nuptials imminent but not specifically saying when he would tie the knot (which makes all the sense in the world since it’s a private event).

The Belfast Telegraph reports McIlroy and fiancee Erica Stoll will be married Saturday, April 22 in Ireland. One Direction member and golf fanatic Niall Horan is expected to attend as part of a guest list filled with golf dignitaries.

There’s an unconfirmed rumor Coldplay has been tapped to play the wedding, which sounds pretty great. Then again, on the subject of McIlroy and his love life, rumors have swirled mercilessly for years.

The 27-year-old McIlroy first met Stoll during the 2012 Ryder Cup, when she was working for the PGA of America and helped get him a police escort from the European team accommodations to the first tee for his Sunday singles match.

McIlroy and Stoll began dating after he ended his engagement with former No. 1 tennis player Caroline Wozniacki. The pair were engaged in December 2015.

The four-time major winner will make his next start at TPC Sawgrass, seeking a first Players title.