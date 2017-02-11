Reports: Kansas State coach Bill Snyder receiving treatment for health issue

Kansas State coach Bill Snyder is reportedly receiving treatments at a Kansas City hospital for an undisclosed health issue.

The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle, citing two sources with knowledge of the situation and Rivals’ GoPowercat.com, reported the news Friday night, saying that the severity of Snyder’s health issue is unknown. One of the sources told the Eagle that Snyder has responded well to treatment so far and hopes to coach spring practices.

Kansas State officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Yahoo Sports.

The 77-year-old Snyder has coached the Wildcats for 25 years across two different stints, amassing 202 career wins. K-State capped a 9-4 season in 2016 by beating Texas A&M in the Alamo Bowl.

Snyder signed a five-year extension after the 2012 season that calls for him to become a special assistant to the athletic director when his coaching career is finished.

