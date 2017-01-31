Report: Kansas investigation found Lagerald Vick likely committed domestic violence

A week of off-the-court investigations and public scrutiny for Kansas basketball just took another troublesome turn.

The Kansas City Star reported Monday night that a university investigation last year concluded that Vick likely hit a female Kansas student multiple times during an incident that occurred in late 2015.

Vick was not charged with a crime, and it is unclear if a police report was ever filed, but under Title IX, university investigations only require a “preponderance of the evidence” to determine whether or not a violation of the school’s policy occurred. The investigation, therefore, found that the domestic violence is “more likely than not” to have occurred.

Vick was accused of punching the student in the arm more than once and kicking her in the face, according to The Star.

The Kansas office that investigated the incident reportedly recommended that Vick be put on probation for two years. It’s unclear if Vick was ever put on probation, or if he was ever disciplined by the Kansas basketball program.

Vick has never been suspended by head coach Bill Self, but he did miss two games in December 2015 due to what Self said was an illness. Self’s reasoning for Vick’s absence was rather ambiguous: “He’s not feeling good,” Self said at the time. “He’s not 100 percent.”

Kansas officials did not comment on the investigation or its findings when contacted by The Star. You can read the full report here.

Vick played sparingly last season as a freshman, but he has been a significant contributor this year for the Jayhawks as a sophomore. He is averaging 7.5 points and 3.3 rebounds per game in 24 minutes per contest.

News of the alleged incident involving Vick comes less than a week after reports surfaced that University of Kansas police are investigating an alleged rape at McCarthy Hall, a dorm that houses the men’s basketball team and about 20 other students. Five Kansas players, including Vick, were named as witnesses on the police report.

Kansas forward Carlton Bragg was also suspended indefinitely by Self last Thursday. Bragg has been charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. That charge is reportedly not connected to the alleged rape at McCarthy Hall.