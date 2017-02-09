Report: Jeffrey Loria has a 'handshake agreement' to sell the Marlins

Jeffrey Loria may not be the owner of the Miami Marlins much longer.

According to Mike Ozanian at Forbes, there is reportedly a “handshake agreement” in place to sell the Marlins. Several of Ozanian’s sources have attributed that statement to Marlins president David Samson. The reported price tag? $1.6 billion.

Since it’s just being called a “handshake agreement,” it’s far from a done deal. According to Forbes, there is at least one big problem that will have to be resolved, and that’s cash. The buyer is reportedly an unnamed real-estate developer out of New York City, and because all his money is tied up in real estate, he doesn’t have the actual cash to buy the team. That would require the buyer to take on a lot of debt, and MLB may not be comfortable with that.

In case you’re trying to sleuth out the buyer and thinking of a couple ex-players with Florida ties who have shown interest in ownership. Joel Sherman of the New York Post says A-Rod and Derek Jeter aren’t involved:

Have been told neither Jeter nor A-Rod part of group trying to buy #Marlins. Both have expressed interest in ownership, ties to Fla/Miami — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) February 9, 2017





Loria has owned the Marlins since 2002, when he bought the team for $158 million. In that time, they’ve made the playoffs once — when they won the World Series in 2003 — have had several fire sales, undergone a complete rebranding and moved into a brand new $639 million stadium that was primarily funded by taxpayers.

If this report turns out to be true, Loria stands to make a profit of more than $1.4 billion on the sale.

