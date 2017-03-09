Report: Jaguars expected to sign DE Calais Campbell

After nine seasons and two Pro Bowl appearances with the Arizona Cardinals, Calais Campbell is switching uniforms.

According to ESPN’s Dianna Russini, Campbell is expected to sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted that the Jaguars and Washington were both pursuing Campbell, but Washington bowed out.

The Cardinals drafted Campbell 50th overall in 2008, and he has been a stalwart on the defensive line since, missing just six out of 144 games. After playing strictly as a reserve his rookie year, Campbell has totaled 5.0 sacks or more every season since, adding up to 56.5 for his career.

Starting all 16 games in 2016, Campbell filled almost every column of the stat line: he had 8.0 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries (including a 53-yard return touchdown), an interception, 6 pass break-ups, and a safety.

Campbell is 30 years old, and will likely become a veteran leader on a largely young Jaguars defense.