Report: Jabrill Peppers tested positive for diluted sample at NFL combine

NFL draft prospect Jabrill Peppers tested positive for a diluted sample at the NFL combine, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

A diluted sample, which doesn't necessarily prove the presence of a banned substance, constitutes a failed test.

A spokesman for the agency that represents Peppers released a statement to Schefter attributing the failed test to illness:

"Peppers went to the combine. He was sick after flying there from San Diego. He has a history of cramping. Peppers was being pumped with fluids, drinking 8-10 bottles of water before he went to bed, because he was the first guy to work out two days for the LBs and DBs," the statement reads. "He had to go through that first day, come back on second day, and that was the fear. So Peppers was pounding water and under the weather. He never failed a drug test in his life, nor tested positive before for any substance."

The former Michigan star is expected to be a first-round pick. In his most recent NFL mock draft, SI.com's Chris Burke has Peppers going No. 22 to the Dolphins.

This article was originally published on SI.com