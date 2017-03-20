FBI, NFL recover Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey in Mexico

There remain two pervasive mysteries surrounding Super Bowl LI and the New England Patriots’ triumphant victory. One, of course, is how the hell the Atlanta Falcons could blow a 25-point third-quarter lead (still not over it). The second is, who stole Tom Brady’s jersey? The first will perplex the NFL forever; the second, we may have an answer.

The NFL released a statement shortly after 9 a.m. ET, saying, “Through the cooperation of the NFL and New England Patriots’ security teams, the FBI and other law enforcement authorities, the Super Bowl LI jersey won last month by MVP Tom Brady has been recovered. Also retrieved during the ongoing investigation was the jersey Brady wore in the Patriots’ victory in Super Bowl XLIX against the Seattle Seahawks in 2015.”

Yes, apparently another championship jersey of Brady’s went missing too.

[Sign up for Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Get in the game and join a league today]

Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer was one of the first to report that the NFL and the FBI recovered the jersey stolen from Brady’s locker in the chaotic moments following the Patriots’ victory. Houston law enforcement had treated the theft as a felony given the potential half-million-dollar value of the jersey.

Glazer indicated that the FBI became involved because the jersey crossed national borders. (Speculate away!) Another report, by Tom Curran of CSNNE, indicated that Brady’s jersey from Super Bowl XLIX (the victory over the Seahawks) was also stolen and recovered.

But who did it? Ah, there’s a plot twist. “The items were found in the possession of a credentialed member of the international media,” the NFL further stated, indicating that the FBI’s investigation was ongoing.

Houston police indicated that the media member was from Mexico:

Proud @houstonpolice Major Offenders Divison traced Brady Jersey to Mexico & it has been recovered with help of FBI & Mexican authorities. — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) March 20, 2017





Nothing with Brady is ever easy or simple, is it?

Tom Brady had his Super Bowl LI jersey stolen. (AP) More

____

Jay Busbee is a writer for Yahoo Sports and the author of EARNHARDT NATION, on sale now at Amazon or wherever books are sold. Contact him at jay.busbee@yahoo.com or find him on Twitter or on Facebook.