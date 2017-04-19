Report: Derek Jeter, Jeb Bush teaming up in attempt to buy Marlins

Two famous men from very different backgrounds are reportedly coming together in an attempt to buy the Miami Marlins. New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter is teaming up with former Florida governor Jeb Bush in an attempt to purchase the franchise, according to the Miami Herald.

Jeter and Bush had previously been mentioned as suitors for the franchise, but had pursued the Marlins separately until now. Together, they’ll join forces in an attempt to compete against Wayne Rothbaum, a New York financier, according to the Herald.

[Sign up for Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: It’s not too late to get in the game]

Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria has made it no secret he’s willing to sell the franchise. Reports emerged in December that he’s looking for $1.7 billion for the team. If he receives that price, it’s believed he’ll sell.

Derek Jeter is teaming with Jeb Bush to buy the Marlins. (AP) More

Though that’s far above the value Forbes placed on the franchise, the Marlins could sell for close to that amount. A Fox Business report believed the bidding “could range anywhere between $800 million and $1.6 billion.”

Given the status of both men, Jeter and Bush’s push to own the franchise should raise some eyebrows among fans. Jeter was the face of baseball up until his retirement following the 2014 season. He’s stepped away from baseball since then, launching The Players’ Tribune and his own book publishing house, but a return to the game would be welcome among fans. As a player, Jeter made about $266 million from the Yankees.

Bush is a member of one of the biggest political families in the United States. While his most recent run for president didn’t go as expected, he has strong ties to Florida. He was the state’s governor from 1999 to 2007, and still lives there. His family has strong ties to baseball too. His brother George W. Bush was a part-owner of the Texas Rangers from 1989 to 1998.

While the public may wind up supporting Jeter and Bush, rooting for them to win in Florida hasn’t always gone as expected.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Dan Wetzel: Slight change in Aaron Hernandez during his final days

• Barkley fires back at ‘idiots’ over Isaiah Thomas backlash

• Shaq’s son forges own path, picks Arizona over LSU

• Ex-Cardinals star beat Randy Johnson with ‘fastballs, curveballs and vodka’



– – – – – – –

Chris Cwik is a writer for Big League Stew on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @Chris_Cwik