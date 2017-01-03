Report: Auburn QB Sean White suffers broken arm in Allstate Sugar Bowl

Auburn quarterback Sean White reportedly suffered a broken arm during the first half of Monday’s Sugar Bowl against Oklahoma.

NEWS: Auburn quarterback Sean White broke his arm on the first drive of the game and kept playing, per his father. https://t.co/Dg5NCfjMhe — Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) January 3, 2017





White suffered the break on the first drive of the game and continued to play before John Franklin III took over late in the first half. White was 4-of-10 passing for 35 yards, and ran for 15 yards before leaving the game. He helped lead the Tigers to a touchdown on the first drive of the game.

Auburn coach Gus Malzahn told ESPN at halftime that White suffered a major injury to his right forearm, but did not confirm whether it was broken.

