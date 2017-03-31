Remember the first round of the 2013 NFL draft? Many GMs would like to forget

On Friday, the Miami Dolphins waived pass-rusher Dion Jordan with the failed physical designation, bringing to an end Jordan’s relatively brief and highly unsuccessful tenure with the club.

If you recall, the Dolphins were so enamored with Jordan in the 2013 NFL draft that they traded places with the Raiders, moving up nine spots from No. 12 to grab him third overall. Their love was certainly unrequited: Jordan played just 26 games (with one start) for Miami in the 2013-14 seasons, recording three sacks, which matches the number of drug suspensions he received.

Dion Jordan. (AP) More

But Jordan is far from the only bust from his 2013 draft class. For whatever reason, the top half(-ish) of the first round that year is riddled with disappointments: only four of the top 12 players taken are still with the team that drafted them, and seven of the top 17.

The draft is always hit-or-miss, but there’s generally a higher percentage of teams that at least get the first round right, and most of the teams picking 18-32 in the first round chose wisely.

Here’s the top 17 picks from 2013, and where they are now. The names in bold are the players still with the team that drafted them:

OT Eric Fisher, Kansas City Chiefs OT Luke Joeckel, Jacksonville Jaguars: Spent much of 2016 on injured reserve; signed one-year contract with Seattle this month DE Dion Jordan, Miami Dolphins: Played just 26 games over first two seasons before suspensions derailed career OT Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles DE Ziggy Ansah, Detroit Lions LB Barkevious Mingo, Cleveland Browns: Traded to New England during training camp last year, signed free-agent deal with Indianapolis this month OG Jonathan Cooper, Arizona Cardinals: Traded to New England in March 2016, released in October, signed with Dallas this month WR Tavon Austin, St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams CB Dee Milliner, New York Jets: Waived/injured last September, remains a free agent OG Chance Warmack, Tennessee Titans: Spent much of 2016 on injured reserve; signed one-year deal with the Eagles this month OT D.J. Fluker, San Diego Chargers: Moved from right tackle to right guard before 2015 season; released by Chargers this month and signed with Giants CB D.J. Hayden, Oakland Raiders: Ended last season on injured reserve; signed one-year contract with Detroit this month DT Sheldon Richardson, New York Jets DT Star Lotulelei, Carolina Panthers S Kenny Vaccaro, New Orleans Saints QB E.J. Manuel, Buffalo Bills: Went 6-11 in 17 starts (29 appearances), losing job to Tyrod Taylor in 2015; signed with the Raiders this month LB Jarvis Jones, Pittsburgh Steelers: Played in 50 games (35 starts) with the Steelers; signed with the Cardinals this month

See? It’s not pretty. And there’s only two Pro Bowl appearances between the seven players that have been able to stick with the team that drafted them, with one each for Ansah and Richardson (who was named AP defensive rookie of the year for 2013).