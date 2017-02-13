Reliever Seth Maness, Royals agree to minor league deal

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) -- Reliever Seth Maness has agreed to a minor league contract with the Kansas City Royals and will report to big league spring training with a chance to earn a job in their rebuilt bullpen.

Maness, whose deal was announced Monday, underwent an experimental procedure on his right elbow in August to repair a damaged ulnar collateral ligament. The injury typically requires Tommy John surgery that would have kept him out this season, but the ''primary repair'' operation has a recovery time of about eight months.

That means Maness could be ready by opening day.

He had a successful four-year run in St. Louis, where he compiled a 3.19 ERA. That included a 2-2 record with a 3.41 ERA in 29 appearances last season.