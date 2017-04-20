Relentless Monaco dream on after reaching semis

Monaco's Valere Germain celebrates after scoring his team's third goal during the UEFA Champions League match against Borussia Dortmund on April 19, 2017 (AFP Photo/Valery HACHE)

Monaco (AFP) - A brilliant Monaco side that has taken Europe by storm will not relent in their bid for glory after beating Borussia Dortmund to reach the Champions League semi-finals, promised coach Leonardo Jardim.

The team from the Mediterranean principality were too good for their German opponents in Wednesday's quarter-final second leg, winning 3-1 at the Stade Louis II to advance 6-3 on aggregate.

"We have won nothing, but we have made history," declared Portuguese coach Jardim after the game, as his side extended a run that began in the third qualifying round against Fenerbahce last July, nine months ago.

Teenage sensation Kylian Mbappe, skipper Radamel Falcao and substitute Valere Germain got their goals with Marco Reus netting for Dortmund on a memorable night for the hosts.

The last team to come through two qualifying rounds to reach the semi-finals of the Champions League was Dynamo Kiev in 1999, although the format was different in those days.

Nobody expected Monaco -- conquerors of Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in the last round -- to get this far but they have done it playing a superb brand of football that has yielded 141 goals so far this season.

Now they are preparing for their first semi-final appearance since 2004 as they join Juventus, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid in the draw.

None of those teams will fancy playing Monaco, who for all Paris Saint-Germain's efforts in recent years will be the first French representative in the last four since Lyon in 2010.

"We have taken France into the semi-finals. We want to go out and enjoy it but all four sides are capable of winning the competition," warned Jardim, whose team were visited by Prince Albert in the dressing room afterwards.

Monaco are not just fighting for glory in Europe -- they are also top of the French league and in the French Cup semi-finals, but fatigue is their biggest foe now.

"It's not easy to play in Europe and try to win the league. We are the team that has played the most games in Europe, so it's tough," added a coach who has been linked to Arsenal in the British media.

"Maybe if we had lost in the last 16 we would be fresher now, but we won't ask our players to change their mentality. We just need to recover well."

A crunch game at Lyon awaits in the league at the weekend as they look to keep going on all fronts.

"If I have to choose, it's normal to prefer to win the Champions League, but maybe our chances of winning it are slimmer than winning the league. We will give everything in both," added the coach.

- Tough for Dortmund -

For Dortmund, elimination was hard to take but the tie was overshadowed by the bomb attack on their team bus en route to last week's first leg which left Marc Bartra with a broken wrist.

Bartra was there to support his teammates in Monaco but it was another difficult night as their bus was delayed in leaving for the ground, held up by police for security reasons.

"It was the worst thing that could happen a week after the attack -- everyone was on the bus ready to go but we were not allowed to," said coach Thomas Tuchel.

The kick-off was delayed by five minutes but Dortmund's concentration was again affected.

"It's only eight days after the terrible attack so we shouldn't lend too much significance to the team's performance," added Tuchel, who was taking charge of Dortmund for the 100th time.

"It was very difficult for the players so I can't be too critical. We felt ready to push for a semi-final place before the tie but things changed dramatically."

Dortmund are fourth in the Bundesliga and Tuchel added: "Our path does not end here. We will not be favourites next year but we need to qualify first and then be as unpleasant to play against as possible."