Redskins promote Cavanaugh, Manusky to coordinator positions

FILE - In this July 29, 2016, file photo, Washington Redskins quarterback coach Matt Cavanaugh, left, talks with Redskins quarterbacks Kirk Cousins (8) and Colt McCoy, right, at the NFL football team's training camp in Richmond, Va. The Washington Redskins promoted Cavanaugh to offensive coordinator and Greg Manusky to defensive coordinator. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) -- The Washington Redskins have promoted Matt Cavanaugh to offensive coordinator and Greg Manusky to defensive coordinator.

Cavanaugh was the team's quarterbacks coach and Manusky its outside linebackers coach last season. The Redskins announced the promotions Monday.

Cavanaugh replaces Sean McVay, who was hired as head coach of the Los Angeles Rams. Manusky replaces Joe Barry, who was fired after ranking 28th defensively in consecutive seasons.

Washington also has hired former San Francisco assistant Kevin O'Connell to be its new quarterbacks coach and former 49ers coach Jim Tomsula as its new defensive line coach.

Cavanaugh was previously offensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears from 1997-98 and Baltimore Ravens from 1999-2004.

Manusky was defensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts, San Diego Chargers and 49ers. Redskins general manager Scot McCloughan worked with Manusky in San Francisco.

