The Redskins “Ladies’ Pulpit” Sounds Off On All Things In The District

The purpose of “Ladies Redskins Pulpit” is to give our female fans a “pulpit”, voice to express their opinions about the organization, team, players, coaches, transactions, games, and events. Half of Redskins Nation is made up of Lady Redskins.

This Ladies Redskins Pulpit give our female fans a voice, a “pulpit” to sound off, speak their minds. Half of Redskins Nation is made up of female fans, some live in other countries, some speak other languages. Introducing Gaby Mateos @gaviotita71 who is a very passionate, true, die hard Redskins fan. So, “Buenos Dias Gaby!” This Redskins Ladies Pulpit is all yours.



“It all started in Mexico in the year 1985. (The TV stations only) transmitted one game of American football and it was the San Francisco 49ers. I enjoyed every play and action of that game and Joe Montana became my favorite player. I became a 49ers fan when Joe Montana was their quarterback,but he retired and since I was married and my husband was a Redskins fan, I decided to join the Redskins “family”. Since the American football was exciting to me I used to play football with my dad, cousins, and my neighbors on the streets. All the public used to see us play were surprised since I was the only girl on the team. My grandfather would get mad.”

“So since 1992, I’m a loyal Redskins girl fan. Now I live in the USA and had the opportunity to see my team (when they) played against the Raiders and 49ers on 4 different occasions. It was a beautiful experience being there with my Redskins-boys and being able to cheer with joy! I shoulted for my Redskins in two languages!!!”



“And now that I have met so friends on Twitter from all over the world. What is most precious and makes me proud is having so many Redskins family in Mexico and the number is growing rapidly. (Mi mayor deseo es que muy pronto pueda ir a un partido a Washington y poder abrazar a muchos de ustedes) in English “My dream is to one day attend a game at FedEx field in Washington (Landover, Md.) and being able to meet and hug all my Redskins family I have met on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. HAIL HTTR”



Thank you Gaby for representing many Spanish speaking fans and showing Redskins Nation is international and is a team that is inclusive, not exclusive. More fans will be featured here on their Redskins Ladies Pulpit.



