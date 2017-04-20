The Redskins “Ladies’ Pulpit” Sounds Off On All Things In The District

The purpose of “Ladies Redskins Pulpit” is to give our female fans a “pulpit”, voice to express their opinions about the organization, team, players, coaches, transactions, games, and events. Half of Redskins Nation is made up of Lady Redskins.

Introducing an all-weather, true, loyal fan, Michelle S @mizspencer7. This young lady is from our Nation’s Capital, Washington D.C. and routinely tweets news about our Redskins. Michelle, the Redskins Ladies Pulpit is all yours.

“HAIL HTTR, yes, I am a die hard Redskins fan, for real! Being a kid growing up in the DMV, I was always watching sports of some kind: boxing, basketball, and football…the latter being my favorite. I became a Redskins fan at a very early age. Watching “the Over the Hill” gang with George Allen at coach, Billy Kilmer, Roy Jefferson-one of the 80 Greatest Redskins, Chris Hanburger, Larry Brown etc. I had decided I wanted to play football and I wanted to be a Redskins. And after meeting Roy Jefferson, I was officially a die hard.

Keep in mine I was a scrawny little girl who should have been playing with dolls. Instead, I wanted to play football with my brother and his friends. I always ended up either a cheerleader or keeping the bench warm…sad but true. I have never strayed from my “Skins”, Not once.

We. who are lifelong fans, have seen the glory days. That strike year that Theismann, Riggins, Monk, Washington (Joe), the Hogs – yes, I ca name them, their numbers and their positions they played, Butz Manley, Green, and so on won Super Bowl XVII. That was one of the greatest nights of my teenage life! The streets of D.C. snow and all, were on fire! Horns honking all night, partying in the streets out in the snow-this town was jumping! But of course, me being such a fan, there have been many highs and lows. Many letdowns an dmany blunders of epic proportions with my squad. Didn’t matter. I still remained a true fan. Always…

I can go on and on talking about football and my “Skins” however, I truly look forward to the upcoming season despite losing some key pieces. They’ll have to work hard together. Be Smart in their decision making whether it’s in the upcoming draft, camp or play calling. I’ll be watching..I still have that fantasy as I did when I was a kid – to play as a Redskins but for now, i’ll continue to be the armchair QB, coach and Front office for the Washington Redskins, HAIL! The blood runs Burgundy & Gold 4 Life!”

Wow, that was an amazing testimony, Michelle. Thank you for sharing on Redskins Ladies Pulpit. Lady Redskins who want to be featured can find me on twitter at Leonard Kirby @leonardkirby and on Facebook Leonard Floyd Kirby.

